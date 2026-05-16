Pep Guardiola shuts down exit rumours just hours before 2026 FA Cup Final clash with Chelsea

Guardiola hilariously corrected reporters, insisting he has won 19 trophies at Manchester City

The City boss hints Wembley may still have plenty of Pep appearances left despite growing speculation over his future

Pep Guardiola has spoken openly about his future at Manchester City ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The Spaniard, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, has enjoyed remarkable success with City, winning multiple trophies including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola issues a fresh update about his Manchester City future ahead of FA Cup final clash with Chelsea. Image credit: Man City

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Guardiola has already secured the Carabao Cup this season and could lift the FA Cup for a fourth time if City defeat Chelsea.

Guardiola reacts to his future rumours

Meanwhile, speculation had grown in recent weeks that the Wembley showdown might be Guardiola’s final appearance there as City manager.

However, the 55-year-old dismissed suggestions that he is preparing to leave anytime soon.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference as quoted by SPORTbible, Guardiola joked about his achievements, insisting he has won 19 trophies rather than 16 due to City’s three Community Shield victories.

He also made it clear that he remains committed to the club, stressing that he still has one year left on his contract.

Guardiola reflected fondly on Wembley, describing it as a special venue throughout his career, from his playing days with FC Barcelona to his managerial triumphs.

His current deal at Manchester City runs until the summer of 2027.

Source: YEN.com.gh