Popular gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong is rumoured to have offered support to Roja Milla Atakora, nephew of late highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu

Many fans of Daddy Lumba believe the young musician possesses striking vocal similarities to the late highlife legend

The development has also reignited conversations online about who could potentially carry on Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy following his passing

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong is rumoured to have extended support to Roja Milla Atakora, the nephew of late highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, as the young talent continues to attract attention online for his singing abilities.

A video currently circulating across social media platforms shows the budding musician in the company of Great Ampong, who appeared to present him with musical instruments while also pledging to mentor and support his musical journey.

Great Ampong presents musical support items to Roja Milla Atakora as the young musician pursues his music career. Photo credit: Milla Attakora/TikTok, Great Ampong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The emotional moment has generated excitement among fans of the late Daddy Lumba, many of whom believe Milla Atakora possesses qualities reminiscent of the legendary musician.

In recent months, Milla has repeatedly gone viral on platforms such as TikTok and Facebook after sharing videos of himself singing songs associated with his late uncle.

His vocal resemblance and performance style have led many admirers of Daddy Lumba to describe him as someone capable of sustaining the icon’s musical legacy.

Great Ampong praises Milla’s talent

Speaking in the viral video, Great Ampong expressed admiration for the young musician’s abilities and explained that supporting emerging talents has always been part of his mission in the music industry.

Charles Kojo Fosuh pictured during a past performance that cemented his status as one of Ghana’s greatest highlife musicians. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba Fans/Facebook

Source: Instagram

According to the celebrated gospel singer, he has dedicated a significant part of his career to identifying and encouraging promising talents who demonstrate passion and potential.

He stated that this was one of the reasons he decided to extend a helping hand to Milla Atakora as the young artist seeks to build a future in music.

Great Ampong also assured him of continued guidance and support, noting that he would be available to assist him in any way possible as he works towards achieving his dreams.

Great Ampong's actions have garnered a great deal of admiration, considering the strained relationship between him and the late Lumba a few years before his demise.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Search for Daddy Lumba’s successor continues

The development comes at a time when many Ghanaian music lovers continue to discuss who could carry on the enduring legacy of Daddy Lumba following his passing.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest highlife musicians Ghana has produced, Daddy Lumba left behind a catalogue of more than 200 songs and 33 albums across a career spanning four decades.

For many fans, Milla Atakora’s emergence, coupled with support from respected industry figures like Great Ampong, represents a hopeful sign for the future of highlife music in Ghana.

Watch the X post here:

MPs sang Daddy Lumba's songs in parliament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian MPs sang Daddy Lumba's songs in parliament and reflected on his impact in the Ghanaian music industry following his demise

One legislator used the lyrics of “Yɛ Ne Wo Sere Kwa” to subtly criticise the majority, while others shared their favourite songs from the late highlife music icon.

Source: YEN.com.gh