Man City forward Antoine Semenyo etched his name into history after scoring a sublime backheel goal in the 2026 FA Cup final against Chelsea

The 26-year-old became the first Ghanaian footballer to find the net in the final of the world’s oldest cup competition

Semenyo now joins an exclusive list of only three Ghanaian players to have won the English FA Cup

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Antoine Semenyo continued his brilliant resurgence in front of goal by delivering on the grandest stage for Manchester City in the 2026 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Ghanaian forward produced a sensational backheel finish to hand Pep Guardiola’s side victory in a tight contest at Wembley on Saturday, May 16.

Chelsea vs Man City: Ghanaian Forward Antoine Semenyo Scores in FA Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo scores in FA Cup final

Semenyo had recently ended a frustrating five-game drought when he opened the scoring in City’s commanding 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Since then, the 26-year-old has looked full of confidence again — and Chelsea became the latest side to feel his impact.

After a tightly fought first half, the breakthrough finally arrived when Erling Haaland drilled a dangerous cut-back into the box.

Semenyo reacted instinctively, flicking the ball beyond the goalkeeper with a clever backheel that instantly lit up the final.

Watch the goal, as shared on X:

The strike not only proved decisive as Man City pipped Chelsea ahead but also etched Semenyo’s name into history as the first Ghanaian footballer to score in an FA Cup final.

The goal was another reminder of how quickly Semenyo has adapted to life under Pep Guardiola since completing his January move from AFC Bournemouth.

What initially looked like a bold transfer has rapidly turned into a success story.

The Black Stars attacker already lifted the Carabao Cup earlier this year after City defeated his boyhood club, Arsenal, in March.

Now, he has added another major honour while helping City remain firmly in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola’s men sit just two points behind Arsenal with the campaign nearing its dramatic conclusion, and Semenyo’s recent form could prove decisive in the run-in.

Chelsea vs Man City: Ghanaian Forward Antoine Semenyo Scores in FA Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo hands Carlos Queiroz huge boost

Beyond Manchester, Semenyo’s sparkling performances will also excite Carlos Queiroz ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With uncertainty surrounding the availability of Mohammed Kudus, Ghana will need attacking players capable of stepping up under pressure.

Semenyo appears ready for that responsibility.

His movement, composure, and growing belief in front of goal have transformed him into one of Ghana’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the global tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh