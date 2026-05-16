Robert Lewandowski confirms his departure from FC Barcelona after a remarkable four-year tenure

He leaves the club as the 14th-highest goalscorer, netting 119 goals in 191 appearances

Lewandowski shares an emotional farewell, thanking fans and President Laporta for the unforgettable journey

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Robert Lewandowski is set to leave FC Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of June, bringing an end to a successful spell with the Catalan giants.

The 37-year-old joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and went on to score 119 goals while providing 24 assists across 191 appearances for the club.

Robert Lewandowski Confirms Barcelona Exit After Four Years

Source: Getty Images

Lewandowski registered 18 goals and four assists in 44 appearances this season, and recent reports had suggested the Poland international could extend his stay with another short-term deal.

Barcelona confirm Robert Lewandowski’s departure

However, it has now officially been confirmed that the experienced striker will move on.

“Robert Lewandowski will bring his time as an FC Barcelona player to an end at the close of the season after announcing his departure through his own social media channels,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“The Polish striker leaves after four seasons in the blaugrana shirt, making his mark through goals, leadership and an exemplary competitive mentality.”

“Since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022, Lewandowski accepted the responsibility of leading the attack and quickly became the team’s main reference point in front of goal.”

“In total, he leaves with 119 goals in 191 appearances, making him Barcelona’s 14th-highest goalscorer of all time.”

Lewandowski shares emotional farewell

Lewandowski also addressed supporters in an emotional farewell message shared on Instagram.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on,” he wrote.

“I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships.”

“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days.”

“Catalonia is my place on earth.”

“Thank you to everyone I met during these beautiful four years.”

The striker also reserved special praise for Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

“A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career.”

“Barca is back where it belongs. Visca el Barca. Visca Catalunya.”

Premier League clubs will be on high alert, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be keeping an eye on Lewandowski's situation, while Juventus and Porto are said to be keen.

There is also interest from the Saudi Pro League, in addition to the MLS, with Chicago Fire regarded as the favourites from North America.

Lewandowski is thought to be keen to continue his career in Europe, and a long-awaited switch to the Premier League could potentially be on the cards this summer.

Source: YEN.com.gh