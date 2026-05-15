Nollywood actor Emeka Ike was reported to be eyeing a seat in Nigeria's House of Representatives for the Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency under the NDC

If confirmed, it would mark Ike's second attempt at elected office, following an unsuccessful 2018 bid to represent Ideato South in Imo State under the YPP

The reports drew mixed reactions online, with some questioning the timing of his political ambitions while others expressed nostalgia for his acting career

Nigerian actor Emeka Ike has grabbed headlines after reports emerged that he was seeking to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Emeka Ike Eyes House of Representatives Seat for Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency

Source: Instagram

Reports about Emeka Ike’s political move first emerged on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that the actor was eyeing a seat in the House of Representatives for the Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

If confirmed, the move would represent the second time Emeka Ike has contested for a seat in the House of Representatives, following an unsuccessful 2018 bid to represent the Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State under the YPP.

The Facebook post with details of Emeka Ike’s reported political ambitions is below.

Reactions to Emeka Ike’s political ambition

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the reports of Emeka Ike seeking a seat in the House of Representatives.

Ìmọ́dòye said:

"They are so tired of good governance in the SE that they want to spread the good governance to other people’s lands."

YES DADDY wrote:

"Make him go sit down one place, person wey distance himself throughout 2023 elections. Now him don see say Obi na heavyweight, him run come out to contest😒.

Alkot JR commented:

"One of my favourite Nollywood actors. Where have you been? It's been a while."

Desmond Elliot seeks 4th parliamentary term

Emeka Ike’s attempt to be elected into Nigeria’s House of Representatives follows closely on the heels of another Nollywood icon, Desmond Elliot, declaring his bid for a 4th term as a Lagos State Assembly member.

Elliot first won election to the Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly and has since won three consecutive terms.

He has stated his aim of being elected for the fourth time in the upcoming Nigerian elections in 2027.

Ahead of his bid, a group of Nollywood icons has thrown their support behind him, including Fred Amata, Ejike Asiegbu, Ralph Nwadike, Bimbo Manuel, Emeka Ossai, and Paul Obazele.

Source: YEN.com.gh