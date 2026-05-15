Carlos Queiroz has been told to include Andre Ayew in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup despite growing debate over his place in the team

While opinions remain divided, a popular Ghanaian clergyman has offered a surprising reason why the veteran must be part of the final squad

Should Ayew make the cut, the former Ghana skipper would set an unprecedented record in Ghanaian football history at the Mundial

Calls for Andre Ayew to return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing louder, and now respected televangelist Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has joined the debate with a passionate plea to head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach believes Ayew’s value to the Black Stars goes far beyond statistics, insisting the veteran forward still possesses the leadership and mentality Ghana needs at the global tournament.

Andre Ayew's potential return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to divide opinion among fans and pundits. Photo by David Ramos - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew has not featured in a tournament for the national team since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, with his last appearance arriving in a friendly against Uganda in March 2024.

Yet despite that lengthy absence, discussion around his possible inclusion in Ghana’s World Cup squad refuses to fade.

Supporters of a recall argue that experience could become priceless in a relatively youthful Black Stars setup preparing for football’s biggest stage.

Critics, however, point to the 36-year-old’s declining output at club level.

Since joining NAC Breda in January, Ayew has managed just one goal in 16 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

This places him behind several other attacking options competing for a spot in the squad.

Andre Ayew is likely to part ways with NAC Breda at the end of the 2025/26 campaign after scoring just one goal in 16 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Clergyman explains Ayew's importance to Ghana

For Rev. Dr Tetteh, though, numbers alone cannot measure Ayew’s influence.

The outspoken preacher believes the former Black Stars captain remains one of Ghana’s strongest dressing room figures and says his mentality could inspire younger teammates during difficult moments at the World Cup.

He said on GTV, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

“We are privileged to have many football icons. Even before Abedi Pele, we had people who played very well for Ghana, the likes of Baba Yara, Polo, and others.

"Today, I look at this money, and I was even talking to a sheikh; we should get Dede Ayew. I think I’m campaigning for him to join the Black Stars team," he said.

"The boy plays with his might. In fact, he carries his father’s spirit. Dede Ayew is a motivator. Remember, he led the Under-20s in Egypt in 2009 when they won.

"He is very experienced, and by the grace of God, he’s still doing very well. We should give him the chance,” Lawrence Tetteh added.

Watch the full interview, as shared on X:

Ayew’s leadership credentials remain difficult to ignore. The son of the legendary Abedi Pele captained Ghana’s historic FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning side in Egypt in 2009 and has spent more than a decade serving as one of the faces of the senior national team.

Ghana prepares for 2026 World Cup

While the debate over Ayew’s future continues, attention is quickly turning toward Ghana’s final preparations for the tournament.

Queiroz is expected to announce a provisional squad before confirming his final list by June 1 as the Black Stars gear up for their fifth World Cup appearance.

Ghana will begin its campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England on June 23 and Croatia four days later in what promises to be one of the tournament’s most demanding groups.

Ghana set to pocket $12.5 million

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana received a major financial boost after FIFA approved an increase in prize money for the World Cup.

The Black Stars are guaranteed at least $12.5 million ahead of the global tournament, which begins on June 11.

Source: YEN.com.gh