Eduardo Camavinga headlines a list of eight notable absentees set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after France unveiled their squad for the tournament

The Real Madrid midfielder has endured a frustrating campaign, with recurring injury setbacks preventing him from hitting top form

Manager Didier Deschamps will now hope his 26-man squad can go one better than in 2022, when Les Bleus finished runners-up

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France has unveiled their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the biggest talking point is the absence of Eduardo Camavinga.

Head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed his final selection on Thursday, May 14, as Les Bleus prepare for another attempt on football’s biggest prize after narrowly missing out against Argentina in the unforgettable 2022 final.

Eduardo Camavinga headlines top eight players dropped as France release 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Camavinga missed out of 2026 WC

Camavinga’s omission immediately raised eyebrows, given his status as one of France’s brightest midfield talents.

But Deschamps pointed to the Real Madrid star’s difficult campaign as the main reason behind the decision.

“Camavinga out of the World Cup squad? He's coming out of a hard season, where he didn't play much, with a lot of injuries." He's still young. I have choices to make, a structure for my list."

Despite fitness struggles, the 23-year-old still managed 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist, according to Transfermarkt.

Camavinga headlines stars out of France's squad

The Real Madrid midfielder was not the only high-profile casualty.

Randal Kolo Muani, remembered for the dramatic late chance he missed in the 2022 final against Argentina, also failed to make the cut.

Hugo Ekitiké was unavailable after suffering an Achilles injury in April, while Pierre Kalulu and Khéphren Thuram were overlooked despite solid seasons with Juventus.

Elsewhere, Corentin Tolisso, rising Bournemouth attacker El Junior Kroupi, and veteran winger Florian Thauvin all missed out.

There was also no place for Paul Pogba, meaning the former midfield talisman will miss consecutive World Cup tournaments.

Which players made France's squad?

While several familiar names were omitted, Deschamps has largely kept faith with the core group that guided France to the 2022 final, alongside a number of survivors from the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Kylian Mbappé headlines France's star-studded 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Kylian Mbappé headlines the roster, with Michael Olise included after a sensational campaign that has pushed him into early Ballon d’Or conversations.

Rayan Cherki also earned selection following his impressive rise at Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué made the squad as well.

Below is the full squad list, as shared on X:

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maxence Lacroix were rewarded for their strong performances with Crystal Palace, while former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté returns to anchor the midfield alongside Manu Koné.

France has been drawn in Group I and will begin their campaign against Senegal on June 16 in a repeat of the famous 2002 World Cup opener, as cited by FIFA.

They will then face Iraq on June 22 before concluding the group stage against Norway and star striker Erling Haaland four days later.

Queiroz to name Ghana's WC squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz is preparing to unveil his provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup this week.

Under FIFA regulations, every qualified nation must first submit a preliminary list before confirming its final squad for football’s biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh