Former Adentan MP Kojo Adu Asare disclosed he has been battling kidney failure since 2020, undergoing dialysis three times weekly for six years

The former legislator disclosed that his condition reached stage four, describing it as an end-stage from which there was no reversal possible

Adu Asare detailed the financial burden of his treatment, with session costs rising from GH¢450 to GH¢650, amounting to roughly GH¢1,950 weekly

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan Constituency, Kojo Adu Asare, has stirred sorrow after announcing a gutwrenching six-year battle against kidney failure.

Kojo Adu Asare: Former Adentan MP Opens Up About Six-Year Battle With Kidney Failure and Dialysis

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen program on Friday, May 15, 2026, the former legislator said that he was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020 and has been on dialysis since then.

“I've been living with kidney disease; there are stages. Once it gets to stage four, then you are at the end stage, and once you get to the end stage, you are stuck. There’s no way to reverse anything,” he said.

Kojo Adu Asare said that since receiving the diagnosis, he has been undergoing dialysis treatments three times a week for six years, taking a serious strain on his physical, emotional, and psychological well-being, aside from being a very expensive treatment.

"For the past six years, I’ve been living with kidney failure. I was undergoing dialysis treatment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I was diagnosed on January 24, 2020. Dialysis is crazy because, in the first place, you need to get up very early. I wake up at 4:30 AM and get to the hospital by 7 AM to be under dialysis for four hours every session,” he stated.

The MP spoke about the costs of the dialysis treatment, saying he initially paid GH¢450 per session, then GH¢550 and later GH¢650 per session, totalling a current weekly expense of approximately GH¢1,950.

Below is a Facebook video of Kojo Adu Asare speaking about his kidney disease.

Source: YEN.com.gh