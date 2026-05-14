Antoine Semenyo was nominated for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award after an outstanding campaign

The Ghana forward recorded 16 goals and four assists across spells with AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City

Semenyo was shortlisted alongside stars including Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice

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Antoine Semenyo has earned a nomination for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award after enjoying an exceptional campaign across spells with AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The Ghana international has enjoyed a breakthrough season, producing 16 goals and four assists in 35 Premier League appearances to establish himself as one of the division’s standout attacking players.

Antoine Semenyo is nominated for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award after an outstanding campaign. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 award

Semenyo began the campaign at Bournemouth, where his consistent performances quickly made him one of the club’s most dangerous attacking threats.

His displays attracted attention from several top clubs before he eventually completed a January move to Manchester City.

During his time at Bournemouth, the versatile forward regularly impressed with his pace, strength and ability to influence games in the final third.

Following his switch to Manchester City, Semenyo settled quickly into Pep Guardiola’s tactical system and made an immediate impact.

In just five Premier League appearances during February, he scored three goals and registered one assist, form that earned him his first EA SPORTS Player of the Month award.

His ability to operate in several positions across the attack, including as a winger, striker and attacking midfielder, has made him a hugely valuable option for City.

Premier League Player of the Season nominees

Semenyo’s versatility, physical qualities and relentless work rate have been among the biggest strengths of his campaign.

He has continued to influence matches in multiple roles, contributing at both ends of the pitch for Manchester City.

The Ghanaian has been shortlisted alongside several Premier League stars, including Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel Magalhães, Morgan Gibbs-White, Erling Haaland, David Raya, Declan Rice and Igor Thiago.

The nomination marks another major milestone in Semenyo’s career and further reinforces his status as one of Ghana’s most influential footballers on the global stage.

He will hope to continue his club for in national colours ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where many supporters believe he could become the driving force behind the Black Stars, especially in the absence of Mohammed Kudus.

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo is gearing up to star at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars. Photo by Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

His international record has not yet mirrored his club form, with only three goals in 34 appearances according to Transfermarkt.

Still, with confidence growing and consistency improving, Semenyo will hope to finally carry that sharpness onto the national stage – perhaps giving President Mahama and millions of Ghanaians something to celebrate.

Semenyo ends 5-match barren run

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo ended his five-match goal drought with a strike in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, helping Pep Guardiola’s side keep pace with Arsenal in the title race.

The 26-year-old has now scored 16 Premier League goals this season, the most ever by a Ghanaian player in England’s top flight.

Source: YEN.com.gh