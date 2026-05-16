The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a planned maintenance exercise for Sunday, May 17, 2026, affecting several communities in the Greater Accra Region

In a statement released on Friday, May 17, announcing the impending exercise and expressing regret for any inconvenience caused to customers

The announcement followed a series of similar planned and emergency outages that hit parts of the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Volta regions in recent weeks

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned maintenance exercise for Sunday, May 17, 2026, to cause ‘dumsor’ in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

ECG Dumsor Timetable: Communities Facing Power Cuts on May 17, 2026

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Friday, May 15, the company listed communities in the Tema Region that would face power cuts due to the planned maintenance work.

The affected communities include Teye Kwame, Asutuare, Suncity, Akusa, and Commandos Military Training Camp.

“ECG will undertake planned maintenance works for improved service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage,” the statement read.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” it added.

ECG dumsor timetable for May 17

According to the Electricity Company of Ghana, the following communities in Tema, Greater Accra Region, would experience dumsor on Sunday, May 17.

Teye Kwame

Asutsuare (Junction and Township)

Suncity

Manyajokpanya

Glamour Farms

Legacy Girls

Akuse

Volivo

Golden Exotics

Shine Field

Osuwem

Stone Lodge

Commandos Military Training Camp

Twin Quarries

Derby Quarries

Inzag

Bright Cement and surrounding areas.

Below is the Twitter post announcing ECG's dumsor timetable for May 17.

Recent dumsor outages in Ghana

Due to ongoing maintenance exercises across the country, multiple areas have faced planned and emergency power cuts, popularly known as dumsor, in recent weeks.

On Thursday, May 14 2026, ECG announced that they would carry out emergency maintenance works in parts of the Ashanti Region, resulting in temporary power outages.

According to a notice issued on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery, and the resultant power outage will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The affected areas include Adiebeba, parts of Ahodwo, Atinga Junction, and surrounding communities.

A similar exercise was scheduled across the Greater Accra and Volta regions on May 13, 2026.

In a statement, ECG announced that, in conjunction with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco), the company would undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that would temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

The outages were expected to commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

Source: YEN.com.gh