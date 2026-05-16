Real Madrid and FC Barcelona reportedly began tracking teenage Ibrahim Rabbaj, nicknamed the 'Moroccan Messi'

The Chelsea academy talent earned the nickname “Moroccan Messi” because of his dribbling ability, creativity and technical quality

Chelsea extended Rabbaj’s contract until 2028 and reportedly view him as one of the brightest talents in their academy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention toward one of England’s most exciting emerging attacking talents.

The player attracting growing interest is Ibrahim Rabbaj, the highly-rated Chelsea academy prospect already being referred to by many as the “Moroccan Messi” because of his technical ability, dribbling style and creativity in tight spaces.

Real Madrid and Barcelona Enter Race for Chelsea’s ‘Moroccan Messi’

Source: Getty Images

Despite being only 17 years old, Rabbaj has started generating major excitement across Europe after a series of impressive performances at youth level.

Earlier this year, Chelsea moved quickly to secure his future by extending his contract until 2028.

Rabbaj is capable of playing on either wing and has developed a reputation for intelligent movement, quick decision-making and the ability to create danger in crowded attacking situations.

The youngster has continued his strong progress throughout the season.

Playing mainly for Chelsea’s Under-18 side, Rabbaj registered five goals and six assists in 20 appearances across competitions while also making an impression within England’s Under-21 environment.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed in Spain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring Chelsea talent

Born in England but representing Morocco internationally at youth level, Rabbaj has established himself as one of the standout attacking prospects within Chelsea’s academy system.

The teenager joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace in 2021 and has developed rapidly since arriving in London.

Reports suggest both Real Madrid and Barcelona have already started closely monitoring his development ahead of a possible future move.

However, due to his age and current contract situation, any serious transfer approach is more likely to happen from January 2027 onwards when he turns 18.

Chelsea are also expected to resist any attempt to lure away the youngster.

The London club has invested heavily in Rabbaj’s development and reportedly views him as one of the most valuable talents within its academy structure.

His recent contract extension was also designed partly to protect the club from exactly this level of interest.

Still, whenever Real Madrid begin showing interest in a teenage talent, attention inevitably grows louder.

Source: YEN.com.gh