Fifteen Ghanaians have been arrested and charged in the US for romance fraud targeting elderly American victims

Prosecutors detailed a coordinated crackdown, with defendants facing significant prison time and restitution orders

Investigation into the matter involved collaboration between the US and Ghanaian authorities under the Elder Justice Initiative

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The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio has released details of multiple coordinated prosecutions involving Ghanaian nationals accused of participating in international romance fraud and money laundering schemes targeting elderly victims in the United States.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio lists 15 Ghanaian nationals indicted for romance fraud. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US federal prosecutors have arrested, charged or jailed 15 individuals over romance fraud and money laundering schemes targeting elderly Americans.

All 15 Ghanaians are serving a combined sentences nearing 50 years and have been ordered to pay millions in restitution.

The announcement comes after the arrest of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands.

15 Ghanaians indicted for romance fraud

According to the US Department of Justice, on May 14, 2026, Federal prosecutors in United States v Jamal Abubakari, et al. charged three individuals with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering:

Jamal Abubakari, 22, aka Arrangement

Kamal Abubakari, 22, aka Lancaster

Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, 53, aka Amanda Joy Glum

The three individuals were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody. According to prosecutors, the defendants used fake personas on dating sites and social media to lure victims into romantic relationships between July 2024 and April 2026.

After luring the victims, the defendants convinced them to send money via wire transfers.

Funds were laundered through US accounts and distributed to co-conspirators in Ghana and elsewhere.

This indictment is part of a broader crackdown coordinated under one US District Judge, with multiple Ghana-linked conspiracies already prosecuted:

Frederick Kumi and Daniel Yussif, both 31, charged in December 2025.

In United States v David Onyinye Abuanekwu, et al., several defendants have already been sentenced:

Dwayne Asafo Adjei – 71 months, restitution of $372,943

Nancy Adom – 71 months, restitution of $1,079,559

Eric Aidoo – 71 months, restitution of $668,228

Nader Wasif – 12 months for obstruction of justice

In United States v Otuo Amponsah, et al.:

Otuo Amponsah – 108 months, restitution of $3,324,675

Anna Amponsah – 108 months, restitution of $1,444,639

Portia Joe – 51 months, restitution of $2,035,438

Hannah Adom – 71 months, restitution of $278,894

Other defendants, including Kelvin Asmah and Abdoul Issaka Assimiou, remain pending trial or sentencing.

The investigation was spearheaded by the FBI Cleveland Division, with support from Ghanaian institutions such as the Attorney General’s Office, Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority, alongside US agencies including Homeland Security Investigations and the DEA.

These prosecutions can be categorised under the Elder Justice Initiative, part of the Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act of 2017.

The programme focuses on combating scams and financial fraud targeting America’s elderly population.

Source: YEN.com.gh