José Mourinho reportedly wanted Marcus Rashford as his first signing if he returned to Real Madrid

Mourinho was expected to hold talks with Florentino Pérez over a sensational return to the Bernabéu

Rashford reportedly remained open to staying at FC Barcelona despite uncertainty surrounding his future

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José Mourinho is reportedly eager to raid Manchester United for his first signing if he completes a sensational return as Real Madrid manager.

Mourinho is expected to meet Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez next week as discussions continue over a dramatic return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

José Mourinho Targets Marcus Rashford for First Real Madrid Signing

Source: Getty Images

The 63-year-old previously managed Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013 and famously guided the club to the 2012 La Liga title ahead of Pep Guardiola’s dominant FC Barcelona side.

Perez reportedly believes Mourinho could restore order and get the best out of a Real Madrid team that is set to finish without a trophy for only the fourth time this century.

The club has experienced significant instability in recent months. In January, Xabi Alonso stepped down after just six months in charge, while Álvaro Arbeloa has reportedly failed to convince since stepping up from Castilla.

Real Madrid’s season has also been overshadowed by reported dressing-room issues, culminating in an alleged altercation involving Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Mourinho is believed to understand the scale of the rebuild facing him and reportedly wants players he trusts, especially those who have already thrived under his methods.

Mourinho wants to sign Rashford

With that in mind, Mourinho has reportedly turned his attention to a familiar name.

According to reports from Miguel Delaney, the Portuguese manager wants to send shockwaves through football by bringing Marcus Rashford to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rashford worked under Mourinho at Manchester United between 2016 and 2019 and spent this season on loan at Barcelona.

José Mourinho wants Man United star as his first signing if he returned to Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

The England international even scored against Real Madrid in Barcelona’s 2-0 victory that secured the La Liga title last weekend.

The belief is that Mourinho sees Rashford as someone capable of strengthening his attacking options while simultaneously weakening one of Madrid’s biggest domestic rivals.

The self-proclaimed “Special One” is said to maintain a strong relationship with Rashford, who reportedly has no future at Old Trafford but is still waiting for clarity over a permanent move to Barcelona.

Where will Rashford play next season

Rashford also understands that returning to his boyhood club may no longer be realistic. Manchester United’s qualification for next season’s Champions League would reportedly trigger a major increase in his wages.

Despite being one of the highest-paid players in the squad, Rashford is reportedly prepared to walk away from significant money in order to remain at Barcelona.

When asked about his future by reporters last week, Rashford admitted uncertainty over what comes next.

“I don’t know. I am not a magician, but if I were, I would stay. So we will see.”

“It’s really good. I came here to win. I want to win as many things as possible and add more trophies.”

“This team is a wonderful team. They’re going to win so much in the future too, so being part of that would be special.”

“So we will see.”

Source: YEN.com.gh