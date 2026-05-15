Pedro Sánchez publicly defended Yamal after the teenager displayed a Palestinian flag during title celebrations

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Lamine Yamal of fuelling hostility against Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has defended Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal after the winger displayed a Palestinian flag during celebrations for the club’s La Liga title triumph.

The Spanish leader criticised those condemning the player’s gesture, insisting it should not be viewed as hate speech.

Lamine Yamal is facing a serious backlash from Israel after displaying a Palestinian flag during Barcelona's La Liga trophy parade, as Pedro Sanchez jumps to his defence. Image credit: Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Sánchez supports Lamine Yamal over Israel attacks

In a post on X, Sánchez said those who see waving “the flag of a state” as incitement “have either lost their judgment or been blinded by their own ignominy.”

According to Politico, he also praised the 18-year-old for showing solidarity with Palestinians, saying Yamal had “only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him.”

The comments came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Yamal of fuelling hostility against Israel.

Katz claimed the Barcelona star had chosen to “incite against Israel and foment hatred while our soldiers are fighting the terrorist organization Hamas.”

He further urged FC Barcelona to distance itself from the incident.

Flick reacts to Yamal's Palestinian flag display

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responded to Lamine Yamal waving a Palestine flag during the club’s La Liga title celebrations after their 2-0 El Clásico win over Real Madrid secured a 29th league crown.

Yamal, who missed the match through injury, joined the trophy parade and later posted celebration images on Instagram, including a caption referencing Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh