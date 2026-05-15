Pedro Sánchez Backs Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Amid Israel Criticism
- Pedro Sánchez publicly defended Yamal after the teenager displayed a Palestinian flag during title celebrations
- Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Lamine Yamal of fuelling hostility against Israel
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has defended Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal after the winger displayed a Palestinian flag during celebrations for the club’s La Liga title triumph.
The Spanish leader criticised those condemning the player’s gesture, insisting it should not be viewed as hate speech.
Sánchez supports Lamine Yamal over Israel attacks
In a post on X, Sánchez said those who see waving “the flag of a state” as incitement “have either lost their judgment or been blinded by their own ignominy.”
According to Politico, he also praised the 18-year-old for showing solidarity with Palestinians, saying Yamal had “only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him.”
The comments came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Yamal of fuelling hostility against Israel.
Katz claimed the Barcelona star had chosen to “incite against Israel and foment hatred while our soldiers are fighting the terrorist organization Hamas.”
He further urged FC Barcelona to distance itself from the incident.
Flick reacts to Yamal's Palestinian flag display
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responded to Lamine Yamal waving a Palestine flag during the club’s La Liga title celebrations after their 2-0 El Clásico win over Real Madrid secured a 29th league crown.
Yamal, who missed the match through injury, joined the trophy parade and later posted celebration images on Instagram, including a caption referencing Real Madrid.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh