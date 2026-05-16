Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of Glorious Wave Church International prophesied that Julius Debrah would emerge as the NDC's 2028 flagbearer in a viral TikTok video

The prophet claimed God revealed the outcome to him as far back as March 2025, two months into President Mahama's second term in office

Badu Kobi stressed his prophecy carried no ill will toward other contenders, including Asiedu Nketia, Ato Forson, and Haruna Iddrisu, who have been tipped as frontrunners

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Ghanaian prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi caused a stir after prophesying the victor for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2028 flagbearer elections.

Prophet Badu Kobi Prophesies Julius Debrah as NDC 2028 Flagbearer Ahead of Asiedu Nketia

Source: Instagram

President John Dramani Mahama, who previously served between 2013 and 2017 and won a second term in 2024, is term-limited and cannot contest to lead the party in 2028.

Several party bigwigs, including Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Julius Debrah, Finance Minister, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson, and Minister of Education and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, have been touted as frontrunners for the position.

Badu Kobi prophesies 2028 NDC flagbearer

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Yaw Dollar on Friday, May 17, 2026, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church International, prophesied the winner of the upcoming and keenly contested primary.

He said God informed him as early as two months into the Mahama Presidency, in March 2025, about the politician who would emerge victorious in the contest.

“As for the NDC, I would say it with humility that two months into their term, I had already mentioned who the flagbearer would be. God informed me that I should tell Ghanaians that Julius Debrah would be the next flagbearer. I have already said it,” he said.

The man of God continued that his prophecy was not an indication that he had an issue with any other candidate, but he was simply relaying what he had been told in the spiritual realm.

“It's not that I do not know Asiedu Nketia, I stayed with him at Sakumono. It's not that I do not know the other flagbearers, but this is what God has told me. Julius Debrah would become the next flagbearer, thus sayeth the Lord. I have no hatred for the other candidates; I am only sharing what God has told me,” he added.

Below is the TikTok video of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi speaking about the next NDC flagbearer.

Source: YEN.com.gh