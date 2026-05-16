Ohene Kwame Frimpong has spoken for the first time after he was arrested and detained in the Netherlands

The MP for Asante Akyem North spoke to Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta and denied some allegations levelled against him

Ghanaians on social media who listened to the audio thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, has spoken for the first time after he was arrested in Amsterdam at the Schiphol Airport.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, an independent MP who is part of the majority caucus, was reportedly picked up immediately after his flight landed in the Netherlands on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Asante Akim North MP, speaks for the first time after his arrest in the Netherlands. Photo credit: OK Frimpong

Source: Facebook

His detention, according to reports, forms part of an international financial crimes investigation coordinated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

OK Frimpong speaks to Blakk Rasta

In a viral video online, Ohene Kwam Frimpong, popularly called OK Frimpong, spoke for the first time about his arrest.

The outspoken Ghanaian media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, played an excerpt of the conversation during his programme on the radio.

OK Frimpong said the police told him why he was arrested and denied allegations that he was involved in a romance scam.

According to him, the only charge Interpol informed him about before his arrest was money laundering. OK Frimpong also denied reports linking him to $100 million and $35 million money laundering schemes.

“When I was picked up, the only thing they told me was that I was being arrested for money laundering and nothing else. I have heard a lot of reports that I was involved in a $32 million money laundering scheme, but I won’t say anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, has stated that the OK Frimpong's legal team in Amsterdam has successfully gained access to the warrant, which was reportedly issued on April 26, 2026.

“The lawyers are just informing me that they have seen the warrant, and it was issued on April 26. So, even as a sovereign nation, I doubt whether we were informed in any way,” he said.

Watch the X video below:

OK Frimpong's comment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @prime_rakon on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"At this point, let’s just wait for official court documents, because interviews dey multiply fast. So now we’re at “FBI interview via Blakk Rasta” stage? Ghana news no dey slow. Every update for this matter dey sound like new season episode drop every hour."

@thasadj wrote:

"Cinema awie3 na y3 b3 hunu charlewote…we dey here."

@time2measurr said:

"I really pray this guy comes out clean."

@KobbySasha wrote:

"I love this MP rough."

Source: YEN.com.gh