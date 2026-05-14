Hansi Flick has reportedly made a brutal decision regarding goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen

The veteran goalkeeper’s huge wages and injury history could make any summer exit extremely complicated for Barcelona

Barcelona now face a major goalkeeping dilemma with several keepers competing for places ahead of the 2026/27 season

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Barcelona are facing a difficult summer after reports emerged that captain Marc-André ter Stegen is no longer part of Hansi Flick’s plans for the 2026/27 campaign.

The German goalkeeper is expected to return to the club following an injury-hit loan spell at Girona FC.

Hansi Flick is reportedly planning to leave out Marc Andre ter Stegen from his 2026/27 Barcelona squad. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

Ter Stegen suffered a serious hamstring injury in just his third appearance, compounding concerns after the knee injury that kept him sidelined during the previous season.

Marc-André ter Stegen to leave Barcelona

Now, according to a Barca Universal report, Flick “does not currently see the 34-year-old goalkeeper as part of his long-term project”, leaving Barcelona with a major decision ahead of the new season.

Any potential exit could prove complicated because Ter Stegen still has two years remaining on his contract and remains among the club’s highest earners.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also dealing with a crowded goalkeeping department. Wojciech Szczęsny reportedly wants to stay despite likely playing behind Joan Garcia, while Iñaki Peña is due back from loan.

Young goalkeepers Ander Astralaga and Aron Yaakobishvili are also expected to remain within the club structure next season.

Marcus Rashford’s future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jaap Stam has floated the idea of a possible swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Rafael Leão, as doubts continue to grow over the forward’s long-term future.

Although Rashford has impressed during his loan spell and played a key role in Barcelona’s El Clásico victory over Real Madrid, the Spanish club have not yet decided whether to trigger his £26 million purchase option.

Source: YEN.com.gh