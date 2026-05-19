Arsenal moved five points clear at the top after a tense 1-0 victory over Burnley, with Kai Havertz scoring the decisive goal

Opta’s supercomputer issued a fresh Premier League title prediction following the latest twist in the race, with the battle still dependent on Manchester City’s remaining fixtures

Arsenal also matched two Premier League records, including an impressive set-piece milestone and another major defensive achievement

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A supercomputer has made a fresh prediction on who will win this season’s Premier League title following Arsenal’s victory over Burnley on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The Gunners moved a step closer to being crowned 2025/26 Premier League champions after securing a tense 1-0 win against the already-relegated side at the Emirates Stadium.

Opta’s supercomputer issues a fresh Premier League title prediction after Kai Havertz scores the only goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Burnley. Photos by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Mole, Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game late in the first half, rising highest to head home a corner delivered by Bukayo Saka.

Havertz was fortunate not to be sent off in the second half after a poor challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu, with the German midfielder escaping with only a yellow card.

The victory moved Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, although the Citizens still have a game in hand against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

City, who won the FA Cup on Saturday, May 16, must beat Bournemouth to keep the title race alive heading into the final day of the season.

Arsenal now know that victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day would guarantee the Premier League title, while City host Aston Villa.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Following Arsenal’s latest win, Opta’s supercomputer has updated its Premier League title forecast ahead of the final round of fixtures.

According to the prediction model, Arsenal now have an 85.64% chance of winning the title, while Manchester City’s chances stand at just 14.36%.

Kai Havertz's header places Arsenal within touching distance of winning a first Premier League trophy in over two decades. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners could even be crowned champions before playing again if City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Arsenal equal two Premier League records

Arsenal also matched two Premier League records during their hard-fought win over Burnley.

Set-piece goals have become a trademark of Arsenal’s season, and Havertz’s header means they have now scored from a dead-ball situation, excluding penalties, in 19 different league matches this campaign.

That equals the record for the most Premier League games featuring a set-piece goal by one team in a 38-game season, with Arsenal having the chance to break the record against Crystal Palace.

Monday’s victory also marked the sixth Premier League game this season in which Arsenal did not allow a single shot on target, another joint-record in the competition since the 2003/04 campaign.

Points Arsenal need to win Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the win over Burnley pushed Arsenal to 82 points and opened a five-point lead over City, although Pep Guardiola’s side still has two matches left to play.

With only one fixture remaining for the Gunners, the equation is now straightforward - beat Crystal Palace on May 24, and the trophy returns to North London regardless of what Manchester City do elsewhere.

Source: YEN.com.gh