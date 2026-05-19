Arsenal edged past Burnley 1-0 in a tense contest at the Emirates Stadium, although controversy overshadowed the victory

Kai Havertz, who netted the decisive goal, avoided a red card despite replays appearing to show a clear foul during the match

The Premier League has since explained why VAR chose not to recommend that Havertz be sent off, after reviewing the incident

Arsenal moved within touching distance of the Premier League title after edging Burnley 1-0 on Monday, May 18, but the victory did not arrive without controversy.

Match-winner Kai Havertz escaped a red card following a dangerous second-half tackle on Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

Kai Havertz's header seals a 1-0 win for Arsenal against already demoted Burnley on May 18, 2026, with a VAR controversy overshadowing the game. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The German forward, who had earlier scored the decisive goal, lunged from behind as Ugochukwu attempted to break forward during the closing stages of the contest.

Havertz caught his opponent high on the calf with his studs showing, immediately sparking furious reactions from players, pundits and supporters alike.

Watch Havertz's tackle on Ugochukwu, as shared on X:

Referee Paul Tierney produced only a yellow card on the pitch, while VAR official James Bell reviewed the challenge for possible serious foul play.

Despite the lengthy check, the original decision stood.

Many inside the stadium and the millions watching at home expected the Arsenal striker to be dismissed, especially after replays highlighted the force and point of contact.

Instead, Havertz, who faced criticism in Arsenal's defeat against Man City in April, remained on the field before Mikel Arteta quickly substituted him moments later.

Why Kai Havertz escaped red card

The Premier League later clarified why VAR chose not to intervene and upgrade the booking to a sending-off offence.

They wrote on X:

“The referee’s call of yellow card to Havertz was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed not to be serious foul play."

Kai Havertz escapes a red card despite a rough tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu during Arsenal's 1-0 win against Burnley. Photo credit: @TouchlineX/X and Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville strongly disagreed with the decision while on commentary duty for Sky Sports:

"I don't think that's right. I think he's a lucky boy… not just a trip but the studs on a standing leg. I think he needs to leave the pitch now, Arteta needs to get him off."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also admitted he feared the worst during the review.

"I certainly got worried when they were checking it. When I looked at the bench, they said that it wasn't, but I haven't had a look at the action."

The decision ultimately proved massive in the context of the title race.

Arsenal held firm with 11 men to secure another priceless victory, moving five points clear at the top of the table with only one fixture remaining.

That means Arteta’s side could officially be crowned champions if Manchester City fail to defeat AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19.

For now, Arsenal are firmly in control of their destiny - even if the debate surrounding Havertz’s tackle is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Supercomputer tips Arsenal to win Premier League

YEN.com.gh also reported that Opta’s latest supercomputer prediction still backs Arsenal over Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The model gives the Gunners an 81.36% chance of winning the trophy for the first time in over 20 years, with the Sky Blues rated at only 18.64%.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh