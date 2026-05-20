"GMet Updates": Ghana to Experience Mixed Weather Conditions with Rain and Thunderstorms
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecasted that mostly cloudy skies with mist or fog in mountainous and forest areas this morning
- It said some coastal and inland areas may experience early rain before sunny intervals develop later in the day
- Thunderstorms and varying intensities of rain are expected in the afternoon and evening, affecting parts of the coast, inland areas, and the north
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mostly cloudy conditions across the country, with patches of mist or fog expected over mountainous and forested areas this morning
In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the agency indicated that a few coastal and inland areas could also experience rainfall during the early part of the day.
According to the forecast, conditions are expected to improve gradually as the day progresses, with sunny intervals developing over most parts of the country by the afternoon.
However, the GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity are likely to occur later in the day.
These conditions are expected to affect parts of the coastal and inland areas, extending into the transition zone and sections of the northern regions during the afternoon and evening hours.
Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, as weather conditions may change rapidly.
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ECG announces dumsor schedule for three regions
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that an extensive maintenance had been scheduled in four regions, affecting the power supply on May 20, 2026.
Accra regions could face eight-hour planned outages impacting key transport hubs and educational institutions.
GRIDCo and ECG said that maintenance is crucial for long-term power network reliability despite inconveniences.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.