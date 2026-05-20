The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecasted that mostly cloudy skies with mist or fog in mountainous and forest areas this morning

It said some coastal and inland areas may experience early rain before sunny intervals develop later in the day

Thunderstorms and varying intensities of rain are expected in the afternoon and evening, affecting parts of the coast, inland areas, and the north

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mostly cloudy conditions across the country, with patches of mist or fog expected over mountainous and forested areas this morning

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the agency indicated that a few coastal and inland areas could also experience rainfall during the early part of the day.

Ghana to experience mixed weather conditions with rain and thunderstorms expected. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to the forecast, conditions are expected to improve gradually as the day progresses, with sunny intervals developing over most parts of the country by the afternoon.

However, the GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity are likely to occur later in the day.

These conditions are expected to affect parts of the coastal and inland areas, extending into the transition zone and sections of the northern regions during the afternoon and evening hours.

Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, as weather conditions may change rapidly.

Read the X post below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for three regions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that an extensive maintenance had been scheduled in four regions, affecting the power supply on May 20, 2026.

Accra regions could face eight-hour planned outages impacting key transport hubs and educational institutions.

GRIDCo and ECG said that maintenance is crucial for long-term power network reliability despite inconveniences.

Source: YEN.com.gh