Daddy Lumba’s children, Denise and Calvin, were seen at their late father’s Lumba Nsu Pa factory in a video gaining attention online

The two appeared focused as they checked water bottles and inspected parts of the production process

Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba’s second wife, was also seen with them during the visit to the factory

A video of two of the late Daddy Lumba’s children, Denise and Calvin, at his Lumba Nsu Pa factory has warmed hearts on social media.

Daddy Lumba, Lumba Nsu Pa, Ghana, East Legon, Highlife, Factory. Image credit: Yahweh's favorite

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has been gaining attention online, showed the two children of the highlife legend taking a close look at activities at the factory.

Daddy Lumba's children inspected his factory

Denise and Calvin were seen checking some of the water bottles, testing them, and inspecting the production area as they spent time at the facility linked to their late father.

The moment caught the attention of many because it came after the passing of Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

For many fans, seeing his children around the business side of his legacy brought back memories of the artist’s work beyond music.

Odo Broni, widely known as Daddy Lumba’s second wife, was also spotted with them at the factory. She appeared to be with the children while they moved around the facility.

The video did not show a formal event or a public announcement, but an inspection by Denise and Calvin that has sparked conversations among fans who believe the family may be keeping a close eye on the late musician’s business interests.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In the footage, the two appeared composed and focused as they handled the water bottles and checked the items carefully. Their visit gave many people the impression that Daddy Lumba’s family was paying attention to the brand he left behind.

Daddy Lumba, known in private life as Charles Kwadwo Fosu, built a powerful name in Ghanaian music over several decades.

His songs, style, and stage presence made him one of the most influential highlife musicians in the country’s history.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Away from the studio and stage, the Lumba Nsu Pa brand also became part of his name, connecting his legacy to business and entrepreneurship.

That is why the sight of his children at the factory has touched many followers of the late musician.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Social media users have since shared mixed emotions, with many praising Denise and Calvin for showing interest in their late father’s work.

Others also noted Odo Broni’s presence and described the moment as one that showed unity around Daddy Lumba’s legacy.

Odo Broni inspects Daddy Lumba’s water business and assesses products at the factory. Image credit: @makarios_b3, Daddy Lumba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Odo Broni visited Lumba Nsu Pa factory

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni visited the Lumba Nsu Pa factory and personally tested a bottle of water straight from production.

Her presence at the facility signalled her readiness to take active control of Daddy Lumba’s water business.

The visit reassured supporters that the late musician’s business legacy is being carefully managed and protected.

Source: YEN.com.gh