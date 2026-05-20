A missing toddler in Assin North was found dead two kilometres from home after a five-day search

Community members rallied to aid the search for the missing child, sparking widespread efforts

Police investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the young boy

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A two-year-old boy who went missing at Assin Awiafitaamu in the Assin North District of the Central Region has been found dead.

This followed an intensive five-day search by family members and residents.

Missing Toddler Found Dead 2km Away From Home After Days of Searching

Source: Getty Images

The deceased, identified as Nana Yaw, reportedly disappeared on May 13 after his grandmother left him at home with his two siblings while she went to the farm.

His disappearance triggered a widespread search operation involving residents of Assin Awiafitaamu and nearby communities.

As part of efforts to locate the child, announcements were made through local information centres in surrounding communities to solicit public assistance and gather information on his whereabouts.

Despite sustained search efforts, the family was unable to trace the toddler and subsequently reported the matter to the police on May 15 through the child’s grandfather, Godwin Tettey Amanor.

The search ended tragically on May 17 at about 4:39 p.m. when a group of hunters from Assin Kushea reportedly discovered the child’s body in a thicket while tracking game with hunting dogs.

According to reports, the hunters had gone into the bush on a hunting expedition when the dogs led them to the spot where the body was found.

The body was discovered near a settlement belonging to a man identified as Papa Magye.

The hunters immediately alerted residents in the area, who informed the family before the incident was formally reported to the police.

The discovery has thrown the community into mourning, with residents expressing shock and grief after days of hoping the child would be found alive.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain unclear, and police are expected to investigate the incident to determine the cause of death and the events leading to the tragedy.

Missing child found dead in Korle Lagoon

In 2024, a 12-year-old boy was found dead in the Korle Lagoon after his family reported him missing after a downpour.

According to a police report, the 12-year-old attempted to jump across a gutter but slipped and fell in.

The boy’s body was found on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after he was believed to have fallen into the drain on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Baby dies in fire near Kissiman Junction

YEN.com.gh reported that a fire at a slum near Kissiman Junction in a suburb of Accra claimed the life of a four-month-old bay.

The fire which happened on the morning of February 5, 2025, destroyed over 20 wooden residential structures and their contents.

The baby’s remains was handed over to police personnel for further investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh