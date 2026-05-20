Andre Ayew’s dream of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has suffered a major setback amid growing uncertainty over his place in Ghana’s plans

The inclusion of Neymar in Brazil’s 26-man squad had sparked optimism that Ayew could also force his way back into Carlos Queiroz's list

However, the 36-year-old has not featured for the Black Stars since March 2023, leaving his international future hanging in the balance

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Andre Ayew’s hopes of featuring at a record fourth FIFA World Cup have reportedly suffered a crushing blow.

This comes after claims emerged that he has been left out of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2026 tournament.

2026 World Cup: Andre Ayew Reportedly Dropped From Carlos Queiroz’s Squad. Photos by Christian Bruna and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew dropped from Ghana's 2026 WC squad

According to an exclusive report on X by sports broadcaster Raymond Nyamador, the veteran forward’s name was omitted from the list submitted to FIFA by the Black Stars technical team ahead of the competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

If confirmed, the decision would effectively bring the curtain down on Ayew’s World Cup journey after appearances in 2010, 2014 and 2022.

Under FIFA regulations, countries are required to submit a provisional squad – containing up to 55 players – before naming the final 26-man list.

While Ghana is yet to officially publish its preliminary squad, reports indicate 53 names were submitted, with Ayew absent from the selection.

The official squad for the tournament is expected to be released on June 2.

For the 36-year-old, the development represents a painful setback after making a January transfer to NAC Breda in an attempt to revive his international prospects.

Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan.

Ayew managed just one goal in 17 appearances, according to Transfermarkt, as Breda’s season ended in relegation from the Eredivisie.

That return now appears to have counted against him in Carlos Queiroz’s thinking.

Neymar's Brazil inclusion ignited Ayew talks

Interestingly, there had been renewed optimism among some Ghanaian supporters following Neymar’s inclusion in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

The former Barcelona and PSG superstar had entered the final months before the tournament as a major doubt due to injuries and inconsistent form.

Yet his experience and influence ultimately earned him a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Watch Neymar's reaction to his call-up, as shared on X:

That situation briefly sparked hope that Ayew, Ghana’s most-capped player, could also receive a late lifeline.

However, those expectations now seem to have faded.

Ayew's Black Stars career in perspective

Since making his Black Stars debut in a friendly against Senegal in 2007, Ayew has built one of the most remarkable international careers in Ghanaian football history.

2026 World Cup: Andre Ayew Reportedly Dropped From Carlos Queiroz’s Squad. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

He has earned 120 caps for the senior national team – more than any Ghanaian player – while also appearing at eight Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, another national record.

Had he travelled to the 2026 World Cup, Ayew would have become the first Ghanaian footballer to feature at four editions of the global showpiece.

Still, until the final list is officially announced, there remains a slim chance Ayew could force his way back into contention.

Televangelist rallies for Ayew's WC inclusion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz has been urged to include Andre Ayew in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup despite ongoing debate over his place in the team.

Amid the divided opinions, a popular Ghanaian televangelist has also shared a surprising reason why the veteran forward deserves a spot in the final squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh