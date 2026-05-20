Arsenal sealed the Premier League title after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth

A fresh supercomputer prediction has now delivered a new verdict ahead of the Champions League final

Arsenal have the opportunity to complete a historic season by adding European glory to domestic success

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal received another boost after being crowned Premier League champions, with Opta’s supercomputer issuing a fresh prediction ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

Holding a two-point lead over Manchester City before Tuesday night’s fixtures, the Gunners only needed AFC Bournemouth to take points off City to secure the title with a game remaining.

Supercomputer Predicts Champions League Winner After Arsenal Won Premier League

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s hopes were realised at the Vitality Stadium when Eli Junior Kroupi, a player linked with a future move to the club, opened the scoring with a superb curling effort in the first half.

City had to wait until second-half stoppage time to respond as Erling Haaland found an equaliser after seeing his effort bounce in off the post.

Pep Guardiola’s side had only a few minutes left to force the title race into the final day, but they were unable to find a winner.

As celebrations continue across North London, Arsenal’s squad remains focused on one final domestic assignment away to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners will officially lift the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park before shifting full attention to their biggest match of the season.

After that, Arsenal will prepare for the Champions League final against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

Supercomputer predicts updated Champions League winner

Opta’s latest simulations are now backing Arsenal to defeat PSG and claim the first Champions League trophy in the club’s history.

According to the supercomputer, Arsenal have been given a 55.76% chance of lifting the trophy, while PSG have been assigned a 44.24% chance of successfully defending their crown.

The final also renews last season’s semi-final rivalry, when PSG eliminated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate.

If Mikel Arteta's side defeat the French champions in Budapest on May 30, they would parade both the Premier League and Champions League trophies together the following day.

Source: YEN.com.gh