Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, the founder of the Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, expressed his dissatisfaction with the Ghana Revenue Authority

Prophet Ogyaba, as he is popularly called, narrated the incident that ensued between him and the entity, which led to his disappointment

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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The founder and overseer of the Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, widely known as Prophet Ogyaba, has expressed his disappointment in the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to Prophet Ogyaba, some political figures are hiding behind the GRA to stress him.

Prophet Ogyaba slams the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for demanding his source of income, Photo credit: Ogyaba/Facebook & GRA/X

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the popular preacher indicated that despite the stress the GRA is putting him through, he would continue to be a law-abiding citizen.

"GRA officials, I am not a politician. So, if anyone or any politician is using you to stress me, it will not happen. I am a law-abiding citizen. If I have started a business and I employ 100 people, that is my contribution to the betterment of the country."

Prophet Ogyaba said that after receiving his tax, the GRA wrote to ask him to declare his source of income.

"You wrote a letter and worked on the taxes I was supposed to pay to the GRA. I have paid, and you gave me a receipt and certificate. After that, you have written to me to declare my source of income. If you did not know my source of income, how did you calculate my tax?"

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ogyaba's comments on GRA

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@_E_Morgan_ said:

"He's the one politicising it, no disrespect, but if they think there's a need to declare your source of income, what's the big deal in this? You just declare and go on with your day. C'mon, what's the big deal in this? Shalom."

@tt_Godswillling wrote:

"Just my humble view and not to measure the size of land your cutlass can clear. There is nothing wrong if the state says, declare your source of income, but why tax and later make that request 🙏 and concerning why we treat ourselves like enemies and open our arms for foreigners must be studied. We make life a living hell for ourselves too much as Ghanaians 🤔."

@MadameA23061 said:

"Why is it difficult to tell us your source of income if it is genuine? I am a farmer and a government worker. I will tell you if you are clean."

@OkineEmmanuel11 wrote:

"The fact that you have paid your taxes doesn't stop them from knowing your source of income.... Illiteracy... Hmmmm, why politicise it anyway?"

@KUMASI_MP said:

"Man declare aahh declare no long talk biaaa."

Source: YEN.com.gh