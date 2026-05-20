Jose Mourinho Reportedly Eyes Barcelona Target Alessandro Bastoni for Real Madrid Defensive Rebuild
- Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Bastoni as a priority signing as Real Madrid prepare a major defensive overhaul
- Barcelona’s pursuit of Bastoni could be under threat, with Real Madrid now emerging as strong contenders for the Inter Milan defender
- Mourinho is believed to view Bastoni as the long-term leader of Madrid’s defence due to his composure, experience and ball-playing ability
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a major move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the club’s defence ahead of next season.
According to reports in Spain, the Portuguese manager has identified the Italian centre-back as one of his priority targets as he plans a defensive rebuild at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Bastoni has also been strongly linked with Barcelona in recent months, with the Catalan giants viewing him as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s tactical system.
However, financial difficulties have complicated Barcelona’s pursuit, potentially opening the door for Real Madrid to hijack the move.
Mourinho wants Alessandro Bastoni at Real Madrid
According to a Madrid Universal report, Mourinho is believed to be heavily involved in transfer planning even before officially beginning his new role, as he sees Bastoni as the perfect long-term leader for Madrid’s backline.
The Italian international is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best ball-playing defenders and would add both quality and experience to a defence that struggled at times this season.
The 27-year-old’s composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and physical presence are qualities Mourinho highly values in central defenders.
For Real Madrid, signing Bastoni would not only strengthen a key area of the squad but also deal a significant blow to rivals Barcelona in the transfer market.
Valverde set for Real Madrid captaincy role
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid had reportedly chosen Fede Valverde as the club’s new captain following Dani Carvajal’s departure.
The Uruguayan midfielder is expected to lead the team into a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu despite recent disciplinary controversy.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh