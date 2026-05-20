Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Bastoni as a priority signing as Real Madrid prepare a major defensive overhaul

Barcelona’s pursuit of Bastoni could be under threat, with Real Madrid now emerging as strong contenders for the Inter Milan defender

Mourinho is believed to view Bastoni as the long-term leader of Madrid’s defence due to his composure, experience and ball-playing ability

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a major move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the club’s defence ahead of next season.

According to reports in Spain, the Portuguese manager has identified the Italian centre-back as one of his priority targets as he plans a defensive rebuild at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid and Barcelona could battle in the transfer market after reports linked Mourinho with a key Barca target. Image credit: Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto, Javier Borrego/Europa Press

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Bastoni has also been strongly linked with Barcelona in recent months, with the Catalan giants viewing him as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s tactical system.

However, financial difficulties have complicated Barcelona’s pursuit, potentially opening the door for Real Madrid to hijack the move.

Mourinho wants Alessandro Bastoni at Real Madrid

According to a Madrid Universal report, Mourinho is believed to be heavily involved in transfer planning even before officially beginning his new role, as he sees Bastoni as the perfect long-term leader for Madrid’s backline.

The Italian international is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best ball-playing defenders and would add both quality and experience to a defence that struggled at times this season.

The 27-year-old’s composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and physical presence are qualities Mourinho highly values in central defenders.

For Real Madrid, signing Bastoni would not only strengthen a key area of the squad but also deal a significant blow to rivals Barcelona in the transfer market.

Valverde set for Real Madrid captaincy role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid had reportedly chosen Fede Valverde as the club’s new captain following Dani Carvajal’s departure.

The Uruguayan midfielder is expected to lead the team into a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu despite recent disciplinary controversy.

Source: YEN.com.gh