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Jose Mourinho Reportedly Eyes Barcelona Target Alessandro Bastoni for Real Madrid Defensive Rebuild
Football

Jose Mourinho Reportedly Eyes Barcelona Target Alessandro Bastoni for Real Madrid Defensive Rebuild

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Bastoni as a priority signing as Real Madrid prepare a major defensive overhaul
  • Barcelona’s pursuit of Bastoni could be under threat, with Real Madrid now emerging as strong contenders for the Inter Milan defender
  • Mourinho is believed to view Bastoni as the long-term leader of Madrid’s defence due to his composure, experience and ball-playing ability

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Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a major move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the club’s defence ahead of next season.

According to reports in Spain, the Portuguese manager has identified the Italian centre-back as one of his priority targets as he plans a defensive rebuild at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho Real Madrid, Alessandro Bastoni transfer, Barcelona transfer targets, Real Madrid transfer news, El Clasico transfer battle, Bastoni Real Madrid link, Inter Milan defender news, Jose Mourinho summer targets, Real Madrid defensive rebuild
Real Madrid and Barcelona could battle in the transfer market after reports linked Mourinho with a key Barca target. Image credit: Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto, Javier Borrego/Europa Press
Source: Getty Images

Bastoni has also been strongly linked with Barcelona in recent months, with the Catalan giants viewing him as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s tactical system.

However, financial difficulties have complicated Barcelona’s pursuit, potentially opening the door for Real Madrid to hijack the move.

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Mourinho wants Alessandro Bastoni at Real Madrid

According to a Madrid Universal report, Mourinho is believed to be heavily involved in transfer planning even before officially beginning his new role, as he sees Bastoni as the perfect long-term leader for Madrid’s backline.

The Italian international is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best ball-playing defenders and would add both quality and experience to a defence that struggled at times this season.

The 27-year-old’s composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and physical presence are qualities Mourinho highly values in central defenders.

For Real Madrid, signing Bastoni would not only strengthen a key area of the squad but also deal a significant blow to rivals Barcelona in the transfer market.

Valverde set for Real Madrid captaincy role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid had reportedly chosen Fede Valverde as the club’s new captain following Dani Carvajal’s departure.

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Chelsea star reportedly pushing for exit after Xabi Alonso appointment

The Uruguayan midfielder is expected to lead the team into a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu despite recent disciplinary controversy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Real MadridBarcelonaJose Mourinho
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