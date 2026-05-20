Ghanaian singer Gyakie has clashed with Charlie Dior over his harsh Telecel Ghana Music Award red carpet review

The two famous public figures have been spotted shading each other on their various social media platforms

Ghanaians have thronged the internet to share mixed comments about the clash between Gyakie and Charlie Dior

Popular Ghanaian artist Gyakie has been involved in a clash with the fashion critic Charlie Dior.

Ghanaian artist Gyakie clashes with Charlie Dior over harsh TGMA red carpet review. Image credit: Charlie Dior, Gyakie

Source: Facebook

Following the Telecel Ghana Music Award, which took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, Charlie Dior took to his fashion review show to criticise some celebrities; he claimed their outfits on the red carpet were quite off.

He condemned the looks of TikToker Asantewaa, Gyakie and many others. Unfortunately, it seems Charlie Dior's review of Gyakie did not sit well as she took to her Snapchat to throw shades at the fashion critic.

The award-winning singer shared some old photos of Charlie Dior in a similar outfit to the one she wore for the red carpet event, triggering netizens to jab the self-proclaimed fashionista.

The fashion critic has also taken to his Instagram story to respond to Gyakie, saying;

“Not the songbird shading meeeeee like I said, we been done that look. It's giving overkill at this point-Change your style? Be like that.”

Charlie Dior further shared a video of himself, shading Ghanaian singer Gyakie as he claimed the ‘Forever’ hitmaker was expecting him to name her as the best dressed.

The TikTok video of Gyakie’s clash with Charlie Dior is below:

Reactions to Charlie Dior and Gyakie’s clash

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Gyakie and Charlie Dior threw shade at each other over the TGMA red carpet review.

Yaa wrote:

"And the most annoying part is that you can’t be angry with Charlie Dior oo, because he himself is not serious."

Gyan wrote:

"Let him cook them. We're too comfortable with mediocrity. The Ghanaian red carpet is a joke. If you can't be stunning, don't go on the carpet, just enter and find somewhere and sit. No creativity. This particular red carpet was so disappointing. Bassaa koraa, how will the corporate world take you seriously to invest in your craft when you don't take your industry seriously? So annoying and appalling. Imagine Okyeame Kwame sitting next to Afia Odo or Fella Makafui. Such an insult. And you want Nana Akua Addo to attend such an event with all the efforts she puts into her appearance. Let's be serious."

Champ wrote:

"Ghanaian celebrities need to get over themselves; this is part of showbiz. Charlie is doing them a service."

Johnson wrote:

"After seeing the level of fashion creativity being displayed at the AMVA, our celebrities still find confidence to defend their styles against criticism?"

The Instagram post of Charlie Dior blasting Charterhouse is below:

Charlie Dior criticises the Ghana Music Award board over the Album/EP Of The Year slot for TGMA 2026. Image credit: Charlie Dior, Sina Soul

Source: Facebook

Charlie Dior blasts Charterhouse over TGMA 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlie Dior criticised the Ghana Music Award board over some nominations for TGMA 2026.

In a post, he questioned why the famous Ghanaian musician, Cina Soul, was not nominated for the Album/EP Of The Year slot.

This came after the TGMA board announced the list of celebrities nominated for various awards in the 2026 edition of the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh