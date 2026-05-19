Manchester City have reportedly made a swift managerial move, with talks said to be underway over a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola

The club is understood to have reached an agreement in principle with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as a possible successor

Guardiola – who recently guided City to another trophy milestone – is still expected to push for a strong finish to the season

Manchester City are preparing for a possible seismic change in the dugout, with reports suggesting that Pep Guardiola could leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Spaniard, who arrived in 2016, has spent a decade reshaping English football through dominance, control, and relentless success.

Former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is the favourite to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola expected to leave Man City

During his spell, City have collected 20 trophies, including six Premier League crowns and a historic Champions League triumph in 2023.

Despite growing speculation, the club has made no official announcement.

Sources close to the Etihad insist Guardiola remains under contract until 2027 and is still fully focused on the job at hand.

He is expected to be in charge for City’s upcoming Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth on May 19, a fixture that could shape the title race depending on results elsewhere.

A win against Andoni Iraola’s in-form side would push the championship decision to the final day. A slip, however, could swing momentum firmly toward Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca 'agrees' to replace Guardiola

While Guardiola’s future dominates headlines, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports on X that City have already lined up a successor.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is said to have reached a verbal agreement to take over at the Etihad, with discussions reportedly advancing toward a three-year deal.

Maresca is no stranger to City’s system. He previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant during their Champions League-winning campaign, earning praise for his tactical understanding and attention to detail.

Since leaving Chelsea in January this year, he has been without a job but remains highly rated within elite coaching circles.

Guardiola himself once described him in glowing terms, saying, as cited by Hayters:

“one of the best managers in the world.”

Watch Guardiola's assessment of Maresca, as shared on YouTube:

How would Guardiola's departure affect Semenyo

For City, the transition, if confirmed, would also carry implications on the pitch.

January signing Antoine Semenyo has thrived under Guardiola, scoring 10 goals since joining, including the FA Cup final winner against Chelsea.

From a Ghanaian perspective, Maresca’s potential arrival adds another layer of intrigue.

Antoine Semenyo is set to work under a new manager with Enzo Maresca tipped as favourite to replace Pep Gaurdiola at Manchester City. Photos by Darren Walsh and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The Italian previously worked with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester City, helping sharpen the winger’s development.

Should he take over at the Etihad, similar expectations will follow Semenyo - whose rise in Manchester has already begun to capture attention across Europe.

What Guardiola told Semenyo not to do

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that he is restricted from using one of his trademark tactical approaches at Manchester City, despite relying on it effectively during his time at Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old says the adjustment came after Pep Guardiola imposed tactical limitations following his January move to the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh