Pep Guardiola Exit: Manchester City Reportedly Agree Terms with Enzo Maresca
- Manchester City have reportedly made a swift managerial move, with talks said to be underway over a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola
- The club is understood to have reached an agreement in principle with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as a possible successor
- Guardiola – who recently guided City to another trophy milestone – is still expected to push for a strong finish to the season
Manchester City are preparing for a possible seismic change in the dugout, with reports suggesting that Pep Guardiola could leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season.
The Spaniard, who arrived in 2016, has spent a decade reshaping English football through dominance, control, and relentless success.
Pep Guardiola expected to leave Man City
During his spell, City have collected 20 trophies, including six Premier League crowns and a historic Champions League triumph in 2023.
Despite growing speculation, the club has made no official announcement.
Sources close to the Etihad insist Guardiola remains under contract until 2027 and is still fully focused on the job at hand.
He is expected to be in charge for City’s upcoming Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth on May 19, a fixture that could shape the title race depending on results elsewhere.
A win against Andoni Iraola’s in-form side would push the championship decision to the final day. A slip, however, could swing momentum firmly toward Arsenal.
Enzo Maresca 'agrees' to replace Guardiola
While Guardiola’s future dominates headlines, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports on X that City have already lined up a successor.
Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is said to have reached a verbal agreement to take over at the Etihad, with discussions reportedly advancing toward a three-year deal.
Maresca is no stranger to City’s system. He previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant during their Champions League-winning campaign, earning praise for his tactical understanding and attention to detail.
Since leaving Chelsea in January this year, he has been without a job but remains highly rated within elite coaching circles.
Guardiola himself once described him in glowing terms, saying, as cited by Hayters:
“one of the best managers in the world.”
Watch Guardiola's assessment of Maresca, as shared on YouTube:
How would Guardiola's departure affect Semenyo
For City, the transition, if confirmed, would also carry implications on the pitch.
January signing Antoine Semenyo has thrived under Guardiola, scoring 10 goals since joining, including the FA Cup final winner against Chelsea.
From a Ghanaian perspective, Maresca’s potential arrival adds another layer of intrigue.
The Italian previously worked with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester City, helping sharpen the winger’s development.
Should he take over at the Etihad, similar expectations will follow Semenyo - whose rise in Manchester has already begun to capture attention across Europe.
What Guardiola told Semenyo not to do
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that he is restricted from using one of his trademark tactical approaches at Manchester City, despite relying on it effectively during his time at Bournemouth.
The 26-year-old says the adjustment came after Pep Guardiola imposed tactical limitations following his January move to the club.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.