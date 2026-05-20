Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has sparked talk about marriage with her latest social media activity.

Anita Akuffo, the co-presenter of TV3's The Afternoon Show, released what many have deemed to be pre-wedding photos.

The photos, characteristic of how many Ghanaians announce their impending weddings, showed Akuffo in a lovey-dovey poses with her man, who is yet to be identified.

In some of the first photos, they were dressed in coordinated black outfits that give a classy evening vibe.

Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle. She smiled brightly while holding the man affectionately under his chin.

The man complements her look in a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

Other photos saw the couple twinning in fitted white outfits, leaning in to kiss her gently on the cheek while holding her close.

Sharing the photos, Anita referred to the Bible quoting the verse:

"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.

Congratulations to Anita Akuffo on wedding

cookieteegh

Aaayyyyyyyyyyy this is beautiful. Mr. @ Mrs.OS 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. CONGRATULATIONS 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

gloriaosarfo

Aaaaaaaaaawn my Anita! THIS is beautiful 🔥💝🔥 Congratulations to you and yours🎊🎉🎊🎁🎁🎁🥂🎈🎈🎈

Source: YEN.com.gh