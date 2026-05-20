A Premier League side has reportedly approached Marcus Rashford as uncertainty grows over his future after his Barcelona loan spell

Barcelona are said to prefer another loan deal, while Manchester United want a permanent sale this summer

Despite interest from other clubs, Rashford reportedly only wants to remain at Barcelona next season

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Manchester United have reportedly received interest from Aston Villa for Marcus Rashford as uncertainty continues to surround the forward’s future after his loan spell at Barcelona.

The England international is expected to return to Old Trafford this summer, but reports suggest Barcelona are reluctant to activate the €30 million purchase option included in the agreement.

A Premier League side reportedly submits an offer to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United as Barcelona talks stall. Image credit: Stephen White - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Instead, the Catalan club are believed to prefer another loan deal before considering a permanent transfer in 2027.

However, Manchester United are said to be pushing for a full sale and are unwilling to agree to another temporary arrangement. The club are reportedly open to selling Rashford to any side willing to meet their valuation.

Aston Villa eyes Rashford transfer

According to Mundo Deportivo, Aston Villa have already emerged as potential contenders for the 28-year-old.

Villa boss Unai Emery previously worked with Rashford during a successful loan spell and remains an admirer of the attacker’s qualities.

Despite the growing interest, Marcus Rashford’s preference is reportedly clear. The winger is said to be fully focused on securing a long-term stay at Barcelona and is not considering alternative destinations.

TEAMtalk claims he would even be willing to lower his salary to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid have also been linked with the forward, but sources close to Rashford insist his priority remains Barcelona, with no desire to return to Manchester United next season.

Source: YEN.com.gh