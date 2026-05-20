Police in Tatale, located in the Northern Region, have arrested five suspects following a violent raid on an international school campus

The arrests, executed on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, come nearly two weeks after armed men allegedly assaulted students and forcibly locked down Calvary International School

The school’s proprietor, Nwein Moses, revealed that the violent attack stemmed from a community faction refusing to respect a Tamale High Court ruling that validated the school's land ownership

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The peace of the Tatale-Sanguli district has been severely fractured after a long-standing land dispute escalated into a direct, violent assault on innocent schoolchildren.

Five Arrested in Tatale After Armed Mob Assaulted Students and Forcibly Shut Down School

Source: UGC

In an administrative breakdown that has sparked massive concern among parents, Calvary International School became a battleground on May 11 when an aggressive group of community members took the law into their own hands.

A total disregard for the High Court

According to the school's proprietor, Nwein Moses, the institution had recently secured a definitive legal victory at the High Court in Tamale, which explicitly affirmed the school's legal title to the contested land.

However, rather than filing an appeal through legal channels, certain elements within the community rejected the judiciary's decision. Armed with weapons, the mob stormed the campus mid-lessons, physically assaulting terrified students and staff before forcing the administration to shut down operations indefinitely.

"The matter was reported to the police immediately after the incident, but absolutely no arrests were made for nearly two weeks,"

Moses told journalists on Wednesday. It was only after heavy media scrutiny and localised outrage pushed the story into the national spotlight that the regional command moved into the community to round up the suspects.

A tense standoff at the police station.

The drama did not end with the handcuffs. Shortly after the five suspects were processed into custody at the Tatale police station, an angry, mobilised crowd of sympathisers from the community stormed the police station premises.

The mob attempted to overpower the officers on duty and forcibly break out the suspects. Reinforcements were quickly deployed to protect the station, managing to push back the crowd and bring the volatile situation under control without any casualties.

The five suspects remain tightly secured in custody as state prosecutors prepare charges of rioting with weapons, assault, and unlawful entry. Meanwhile, civil society groups are urging the Ministry of Education and regional security councils to provide permanent protection for schools caught in traditional boundary crossfires.

Source: YEN.com.gh