José Mourinho is reportedly closing in on a return to Real Madrid and is expected to sign a two-year deal

Mourinho has already identified Rodri as his top transfer target as he looks to reshape Madrid’s squad

Rodri previously hinted he would not dismiss a move to Real Madrid, although Manchester City are expected to fight to keep him

José Mourinho has reportedly already identified a Premier League star as his priority signing as he edges closer to a surprise return to Real Madrid.

According to reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano, the legendary Portuguese coach has agreed to return to the Santiago Bernabéu and is expected to sign a two-year contract.

Jose Mourinho Wants Man City Star to Become First Real Madrid Signing

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho, 63, is reportedly set to travel to the Spanish capital after Real Madrid's final game of the season against Athletic Club on Saturday.

The Portuguese manager has been in charge of Benfica since September 2025. Although he guided the club through an unbeaten league campaign, Benfica still finished third in the Primeira Liga standings.

That, however, has not stopped Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez from reportedly pushing for Mourinho’s return, 13 years after he left the club following his previous three-year spell.

Real Madrid are currently dealing with a turbulent period after a series of high-profile incidents disrupted the club in recent weeks.

Midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni were recently fined €500,000 each following a training-ground altercation.

Meanwhile, star forward Kylian Mbappé has also faced criticism from supporters after missing El Clásico, a result that saw fierce rivals FC Barcelona secure a second straight La Liga title.

Real Madrid are set to finish the season without a major trophy, prompting caretaker boss Álvaro Arbeloa to reportedly make way for Mourinho.

Mourinho identifies top transfer target

According to Football Insider, Mourinho’s number one target is Rodri of Manchester City.

The Spain international, now 29, is entering the final stages of his current deal and has yet to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.

Mourinho is said to be highly interested in bringing Rodri to Madrid, although City are expected to resist any attempt to lose several key players in one transfer window.

Jose Mourinho Wants Man City Star to Become First Real Madrid Signing

Source: Getty Images

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke told the Transfer Insider podcast:

“If Jose Mourinho wants Rodri for his new-look Real Madrid, I’m sure he will ask Florentino Perez to do everything possible to sign him.”

“It obviously won’t be easy because Manchester City do not want to lose such an important player.”

Rodri, who previously played for Atlético Madrid, hinted earlier this year that he would not completely rule out a future switch to Real Madrid.

“There have been many players who've gone down that path,” Rodri told Spanish media.

“Not immediately, but over time. For me, you can't turn down the best clubs in the world.”

Source: YEN.com.gh