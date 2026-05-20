Jose Mourinho Reportedly Picks Real Madrid Dressing Room Leader as Vinicius and Mbappe Miss Out
- Mourinho is reportedly preparing a major Real Madrid leadership shake-up, snubbing Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe for a key role
- Valverde has already been tipped as the new official captain following Dani Carvajal’s departure, marking a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu
- Jose Mourinho is reportedly involved with Real Madrid's recruitment exercise ahead of the 2026/27 season
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Real Madrid are reportedly set for a major shift in their dressing-room hierarchy under Jose Mourinho, with the incoming manager already deciding who will lead the squad next season.
According to the latest reports, Mourinho has surprisingly ruled out superstar forwards Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe for the leadership role.
Mourinho to name Courtois as dressing room leader
As Madrid Universal reported, the Portuguese coach has identified Thibaut Courtois as his preferred dressing-room leader when he officially returns to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Belgian goalkeeper is expected to take on a central role both on and off the pitch as Mourinho reshapes the team’s internal structure.
Although his appointment has not yet been formally confirmed, Mourinho is already said to be actively involved in planning the squad for the new season.
He is prioritising stability and clearer leadership within a group that high-profile attacking stars have recently dominated.
Courtois is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the squad due to his experience, professionalism and authority.
Meanwhile, Football Espana suggests Mourinho has already held direct talks with the goalkeeper about his future role and the expected changes at the club.
Beyond leadership decisions, Mourinho is also working on squad improvements, with plans for defensive reinforcements, including a right-back and at least two centre-backs as part of a wider rebuild.
His choice of Courtois reflects his long-standing preference for experienced, commanding figures to maintain balance in elite dressing rooms.
Fede Valverde to be named Real Madrid captain
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid are believed to have appointed Fede Valverde as their new club captain following the departure of Dani Carvajal.
The Uruguayan midfielder is set to guide the team into a fresh era at the Santiago Bernabéu, even amid recent questions over his disciplinary record.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh