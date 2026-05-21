Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr recorded a convincing victory in a crucial title-deciding clash

Goals from Senegalese forward Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman also played key roles in the result

Ronaldo ended another strong league campaign among the top scorers despite missing out on the Golden Boot

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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr defeated Damac FC 4-1 at Al Awwal Park on Thursday, May 21, securing their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.

Entering the match on 83 points, Al Nassr knew victory was crucial to keep control of the title race and stop Al Hilal from overtaking them.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace as Al Nassr wins Saudi Pro League

Source: Getty Images

Sadio Mané opened the scoring with a brilliant header before Kingsley Coman doubled the lead in the 52nd minute with a powerful left-footed strike.

Damac pulled one back six minutes later when Morlaye Sylla converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 and briefly restore hope.

Ronaldo scores a brace

With Al Nassr holding a narrow lead, João Félix attempted to create space down the left side before being brought down by a strong challenge.

Despite facing a difficult angle, Ronaldo stepped up to take the resulting free-kick and delivered a powerful effort that bounced off the turf and beat the goalkeeper in the 63rd minute.

The Portuguese forward’s delivery caused problems as players crowded the box, making it difficult for the goalkeeper to track the ball before it found its way into the net.

With only minutes remaining, Ronaldo struck again, finishing clinically from inside the penalty area to grab his second goal and seal a convincing 4-1 victory.

Earlier goals from Mane and Coman had given Al Nassr their advantage before Damac temporarily threatened a comeback through their penalty.

Ronaldo among Saudi Pro League top scorers

Ronaldo completed another productive campaign by taking his Saudi Pro League tally to 28 goals for the season.

That total saw him finish third in the Golden Boot standings in a campaign that produced extraordinary numbers among the league’s top forwards.

After 34 matches, Julián Quiñones of Al Qadsiah topped the scoring charts with 33 goals.

Just behind him was Ivan Toney of Al Ahli, who finished second with 32 goals.

Source: YEN.com.gh