Manchester United are reportedly preparing a move for Rafael Leão, with the AC Milan winger open to a Premier League switch

The Portuguese star’s €175m release clause is considered unrealistic, with Milan now said to be willing to accept offers in the €50–60m range

Leão has scored 80 goals in all competitions across seven seasons at AC Milan since he joined from Lille

Rafael Leão is emerging as a major transfer name ahead of the summer window, with the AC Milan winger understood to be keen on a switch to the Premier League.

Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring his situation, with Chelsea also credited with interest, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Manchester United are reportedly considering tabling a bid for Portugal's AC Milan forward Rafael Leão (No.17). Image credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United target Rafael Leão

Although he remains under contract to AC Milan until 2028, his €175 million release clause is widely viewed as unrealistic, with Italian reports suggesting a fee of €50–60 million could be negotiated.

As Caughtoffside stated, the Portuguese forward, who has netted 80 goals in seven seasons for AC Milan, is admired for his pace, direct dribbling, and ability to unsettle defenders, making him an attractive option for United.

However, concerns remain over his consistency, with spells of quiet form and criticism from supporters at San Siro highlighting recent struggles.

He has also faced scrutiny after a difficult run without scoring earlier in the season, raising questions about his readiness for the pressure at Old Trafford.

Despite that, a change of environment could benefit the winger, though United are being urged to proceed with caution given past issues with inconsistent attacking signings.

Marcus Rashford's future at Man United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest developments surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future, with growing speculation over a potential exit from Manchester United.

Rashford, winner of the 2025/26 La Liga with FC Barcelona, has been linked with a move to AC Milan, who are reportedly monitoring the situation closely ahead of a possible summer approach.

Source: YEN.com.gh