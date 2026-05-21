Cristiano Ronaldo finally ended his wait for silverware with Al Nassr after securing his first trophy since making his blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia

The 41-year-old scored a sensational free-kick to help the Knights of Najd seal their first league title in seven years

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Ronaldo’s remarkable trophy haul across an illustrious career that has spanned more than two decades

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After years of frustration, near misses and endless online criticism, Cristiano Ronaldo finally lifted his first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr on May 21.

The Portuguese icon inspired the Riyadh-based giants to a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac, ending the club’s seven-year wait for the domestic crown and adding another remarkable chapter to his glittering career.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally clinches his maiden Saudi Pro League title after joining Al Nassr in January 2023. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to Saudi League glory

Ronaldo delivered when it mattered most.

With pressure mounting after a costly draw against Al Hilal on May 12, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner produced a captain’s performance to guide the Knights of Najd across the finish line.

The evening began brightly for Al Nassr as Sadio Mane opened the scoring from a corner kick before Kingsley Coman doubled the advantage shortly after the break with a trademark finish from the wing.

Damac, however, refused to fade quietly. A penalty pulled one back, and suddenly nerves crept into the stadium.

The visitors even threatened an equaliser before goalkeeper Bento produced a crucial intervention to keep Al Nassr ahead.

Then came Ronaldo’s moment. With tension rising, the 41-year-old stepped up and curled home a sensational free kick from a seemingly impossible angle to restore breathing space, ESPN reports.

Watch Ronaldo's sensational free-kick, as shared on X:

He later added another goal with a thunderous finish to put the result beyond doubt.

According to France24, that strike sealed the league title and finally ended Ronaldo’s wait for major domestic success in Saudi Arabia.

Watch Ronaldo's thumping finish, as shared on X:

How many trophies has Ronaldo won?

The latest triumph further strengthens Ronaldo’s status as one of football’s most decorated players.

Before winning the Saudi Pro League, the legendary forward had already collected 36 major trophies across spells with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi League triumph with Al Nassr is his first domestic top-flight crown since his days at Juventus in 2020. Photo by Fayez Nureldine.

Source: Getty Images

His tally has occasionally sparked debate because of the Arab Club Champions Cup – a regional tournament organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations – which he won in 2023 after scoring the decisive goal against Al Hilal in the final.

Still, the Saudi league crown now takes his collection to 37 career trophies.

Ronaldo enjoyed his most successful spell with Real Madrid CF, where he captured 16 titles, including four UEFA Champions League crowns.

At Manchester United, he lifted 10 trophies across two spells, while his time in Italy with Juventus produced five honours, including two Serie A titles.

On the international stage, he also guided Portugal to major glory, winning the UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.

Here's the full breakdown of Ronaldo's trophies:

Team Number of Titles Major Honours Real Madrid 16 4 UEFA Champions League, 3 FIFA Club World Cup, 2 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey, 3 UEFA Super Cup, 2 Spanish Super Cup Manchester United 10 3 Premier League, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 Community Shield Juventus 5 2 Serie A, 1 Coppa Italia, 2 Italian Super Cups Portugal 3 1 UEFA Euro, 2 UEFA Nations League Sporting CP 1 1 Portuguese Super Cup Al Nassr 2 1 Arab Club Champions Cup, 1 Saudi Pro League

At 41, Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations, with the veteran now setting his sights on leading Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Ronaldo opens up about retirement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a candid reflection on his future, admitting that the end of his playing career is now drawing closer.

The Al Nassr forward stressed that while retirement is approaching, his passion for football remains as strong as ever.

Source: YEN.com.gh