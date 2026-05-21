Popular broadcaster Frank Edoho has spoken about one of his deepest personal fears, focusing on emotional well-being and how he hopes to be remembered

He shared his thoughts during an episode of the Outside The Box podcast on YouTube, where he discussed vulnerability and personal struggles

His comments have since generated online conversations around emotional health, personal fulfilment and the silent struggles many individuals face

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Popular broadcaster Frank Edoho has shared thoughts about one of his deepest personal fears, opening up about emotional struggles and how he hopes to be remembered in life.

The media personality spoke during an episode of the Outside The Box podcast published on YouTube, where he discussed male vulnerability, emotional wellbeing and personal fulfilment.

Frank Edoho speaks about emotional wellbeing and the kind of legacy he hopes to leave behind. Photo credit: Frank Edoho/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the conversation, Frank Edoho said one of the things he fears most is leaving the world because of emotional pain linked to relationships or family-related heartbreak.

According to him, he does not want his life to end carrying emotional wounds connected to people closest to him.

“I don’t want to go to the gates of heaven, and they ask me what killed me, and they say it’s a woman. Whether that woman be my daughter, my wife, or my mother, I don’t want that. I don’t want that to be my way out of this portal,” he said.

The broadcaster also reflected on the kind of legacy he hopes to leave behind, noting that he would rather be remembered for positively impacting people around him.

Frank Edoho explained that he desires to live a life centred on kindness and human connection, adding that he hopes to leave with the satisfaction that he contributed positively to the lives of others.

“I want to die with a smile on my face, saying that all the people I met, I tried to put a smile on their face, and to have the only regret that I wish I did more good. Not that I wish I had more time,” he added.

His comments have generated discussions online, with social media users weighing in on conversations around emotional well-being, personal fulfilment and the silent struggles many people face privately.

The discussion has also drawn attention to broader conversations about emotional health and the importance of support systems in navigating personal challenges.

Watch the full YouTube video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh