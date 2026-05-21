The GRIDCo and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will carry out planned and emergency maintenance works on Thursday, May 21, 2026

This will lead to power interruptions in parts of the Volta, Ashanti West, Western, Tema and Accra West regions

The power utilities have apologised for the inconvenience and assured that the exercises are necessary to improve the stability of the national grid

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The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced both emergency and scheduled maintenance works across five regions for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

A report by the Grraphiconline indicated that the exercise forms part of ongoing network upgrades and fault resolution efforts, is expected to lead to temporary power interruptions in several communities.

ECG releases a list of areas to face power outages across five regions on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to the utility providers, the maintenance works will begin at 9:00 am in the affected areas.

The duration of outages will differ depending on the nature and extent of the technical work being undertaken at each location.

Engineers are expected to carry out infrastructure upgrades as well as repairs aimed at improving the reliability of the national electricity grid.

Volta Region transmission maintenance

In the Volta Region, GRIDCo will conduct emergency maintenance works on a transmission line at a substation from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Communities expected to be affected include Asiekpe, Ho, Kpeve, Tsito, Kpando, Hohoe, Kadjebi, Nkwanta, Dambai, Sogakope, Aflao, and nearby areas.

Ashanti West cable fault disruption

In the Ashanti West Region, a cable fault at Nyankyerenease School Park has already resulted in power interruptions.

Affected areas include Bokankye, 4BN, Owabi, Nyankyerenease, and surrounding communities.

Repair works began on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, with engineers deployed to restore supply as quickly as possible.

Western Region transformer fault

Parts of Mphor township in the Western Region are currently experiencing outages due to a transformer fault.

Technical teams are actively working to fix the problem and restore electricity to affected residents.

Tema Region planned maintenance

A scheduled maintenance exercise in the Tema Region will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Areas expected to be affected include Afariwaa Junction, Sanco 4, Vicboss, Yellow Signboard, Kakasunaka No. 2, Gbetsile, Soldier Line, Mexico, Community 25, Sky View Towers, Man Trucks, Red Sea, Community C, and adjoining communities.

Accra West emergency maintenance

In the Accra West Region, an emergency maintenance operation is set to take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Affected communities include Nsawam, Doblo, Sapeiman, Hebron Township, Medie Township, Satellite, Kutunse, Pobiman, Nyabeman, Koans Estate, Adeiso, Otuase, Marfokrom, Kotoku, Blue Skies, Lexsz Fibre, Fotobi, Adoagyire, Asuotwene, Stone Quarry, Coaltar, Kofi Kwei, and surrounding areas.

ECG and GRIDCo reassure customers

In their public notices, ECG and GRIDCo expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by both planned maintenance and unexpected faults.

They assured customers that engineers are working diligently to restore normal supply and emphasised that the exercises are necessary to strengthen the stability and long-term resilience of the national power network.

Ghana meteo issues weather warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast heavy rains throughout the day on May 21, 2026.

Morning mist and fog are expected over coastal and mountainous regions, according to the weather update.

The forecast indicated that the afternoon would bring sunny conditions, followed by scattered thunderstorms.

Source: YEN.com.gh