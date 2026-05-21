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ECG Releases List of Areas to Face Power Outages Across Five Regions on Thursday, May 21
Politics

ECG Releases List of Areas to Face Power Outages Across Five Regions on Thursday, May 21

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • The GRIDCo and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will carry out planned and emergency maintenance works on Thursday, May 21, 2026
  • This will lead to power interruptions in parts of the Volta, Ashanti West, Western, Tema and Accra West regions
  • The power utilities have apologised for the inconvenience and assured that the exercises are necessary to improve the stability of the national grid

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The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced both emergency and scheduled maintenance works across five regions for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

A report by the Grraphiconline indicated that the exercise forms part of ongoing network upgrades and fault resolution efforts, is expected to lead to temporary power interruptions in several communities.

The Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCo, Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, emergency and scheduled maintenance works, Volta Region, Ashanti West, Western, Tema and Accra West.
ECG releases a list of areas to face power outages across five regions on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: UGC

According to the utility providers, the maintenance works will begin at 9:00 am in the affected areas.

The duration of outages will differ depending on the nature and extent of the technical work being undertaken at each location.

Read also

ECG’s planned maintenance to cause dumsor in Tema, Accra East and Ashanti Region today, May 19

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Engineers are expected to carry out infrastructure upgrades as well as repairs aimed at improving the reliability of the national electricity grid.

Volta Region transmission maintenance

In the Volta Region, GRIDCo will conduct emergency maintenance works on a transmission line at a substation from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Communities expected to be affected include Asiekpe, Ho, Kpeve, Tsito, Kpando, Hohoe, Kadjebi, Nkwanta, Dambai, Sogakope, Aflao, and nearby areas.

Ashanti West cable fault disruption

In the Ashanti West Region, a cable fault at Nyankyerenease School Park has already resulted in power interruptions.

Affected areas include Bokankye, 4BN, Owabi, Nyankyerenease, and surrounding communities.

Repair works began on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, with engineers deployed to restore supply as quickly as possible.

Western Region transformer fault

Parts of Mphor township in the Western Region are currently experiencing outages due to a transformer fault.

Technical teams are actively working to fix the problem and restore electricity to affected residents.

Read also

ECG shares areas to suffer maintenance dumsor from Monday May 18

Tema Region planned maintenance

A scheduled maintenance exercise in the Tema Region will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Areas expected to be affected include Afariwaa Junction, Sanco 4, Vicboss, Yellow Signboard, Kakasunaka No. 2, Gbetsile, Soldier Line, Mexico, Community 25, Sky View Towers, Man Trucks, Red Sea, Community C, and adjoining communities.

Accra West emergency maintenance

In the Accra West Region, an emergency maintenance operation is set to take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Affected communities include Nsawam, Doblo, Sapeiman, Hebron Township, Medie Township, Satellite, Kutunse, Pobiman, Nyabeman, Koans Estate, Adeiso, Otuase, Marfokrom, Kotoku, Blue Skies, Lexsz Fibre, Fotobi, Adoagyire, Asuotwene, Stone Quarry, Coaltar, Kofi Kwei, and surrounding areas.

ECG and GRIDCo reassure customers

In their public notices, ECG and GRIDCo expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by both planned maintenance and unexpected faults.

They assured customers that engineers are working diligently to restore normal supply and emphasised that the exercises are necessary to strengthen the stability and long-term resilience of the national power network.

Read also

ECG announces areas in the Greater Accra Region to suffer dumsor on May 17, list drops

Ghana meteo issues weather warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast heavy rains throughout the day on May 21, 2026.

Morning mist and fog are expected over coastal and mountainous regions, according to the weather update.

The forecast indicated that the afternoon would bring sunny conditions, followed by scattered thunderstorms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECGWestern Region of GhanaGreater AccraAshanti RegionVolta Region
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