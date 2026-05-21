Thomas Tuchel reportedly made several high-profile selection decisions ahead of England’s World Cup squad announcement

Several notable names are expected to miss out, sparking strong reactions among supporters

One player publicly admitted he was left "shocked and gutted" after learning of his omission

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Thomas Tuchel has reportedly faced several difficult decisions over the past 48 hours as he finalised England’s squad for this summer’s World Cup, with several high-profile names set to miss out .

Tuchel is due to unveil his 26-man squad during an announcement event at Wembley Stadium on Friday morning, although multiple reports and leaks have already provided a clearer picture of the players expected to make the cut.

11 top players who have been left out of England's World Cup squad

Source: Getty Images

Among those reportedly selected are Kobbie Mainoo, Tino Livramento, Ivan Toney, Jordan Henderson, Dan Burn and Noni Madueke.

According to reports, Ollie Watkins has also been included, while fellow Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers is expected to feature after impressing under Unai Emery this season.

However, several notable names are expected to miss out.

Phil Foden is reportedly set to be excluded from England's World Cup squad, alongside Cole Palmer, who has also struggled for consistency this season.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, one of the Premier League's standout performers in recent months, has reportedly been left out according to reports.

The decision has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many fans criticising Tuchel for excluding one of Europe's most in-form players.

11 top players who have been left out of England's World Cup squad

Source: Getty Images

Another controversial omission is Harry Maguire, who publicly reacted to the news after reports emerged.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Maguire said:

"I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best."

Other players expected to miss out include Jarrod Bowen, Lewis Hall, Luke Shaw, Levi Colwill, Adam Wharton, James Garner and Fikayo Tomori.

Players reportedly left out of England’s World Cup squad

Phil Foden

Cole Palmer

Harry Maguire

Morgan Gibbs-White

Jarrod Bowen

Lewis Hall

Luke Shaw

Levi Colwill

Adam Wharton

James Garner

Fikayo Tomori

Phil Foden misses out after difficult season

It has been a challenging campaign for Phil Foden.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 49 appearances for Manchester City this season, but his most recent goal arrived back in December.

His dip in form has reportedly seen him fall down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, who recently said Foden would "explode" again once he rediscovered his love for football.

Source: YEN.com.gh