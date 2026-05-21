The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has executed a massive, unannounced dawn demolition exercise at the core of the Ashaiman Traffic Light intersection

The task force, backed by armed security personnel, moved in at the crack of dawn, completely pulling down unauthorised containers, wooden kiosks, and extensions blocking pedestrian walkways

Municipal authorities stated that the enforcement had become critical due to traders completely taking over the high street, causing severe vehicular gridlocks

The perennial fight for spatial sanity in one of West Africa's most densely populated commercial hubs has escalated dramatically, leaving local street traders counting massive losses.

ASHMA conducts a surprise demolition at Ashaiman Traffic Light, clearing unauthorised structures amid public safety concerns and traffic gridlocks. Image credit: 1957news/X

Source: Twitter

The Ashaiman Traffic Light enclave, which serves as a major vehicular junction linking four premier municipalities, was completely transformed into a scene of debris, twisted metals, and shattered wood following a swift, strategic municipal sweep.

Over the last few months, the Traffic Light corridor had slowly mutated into an uncontrolled, makeshift extension of the central Ashaiman market. Recalcitrant traders, hawkers, and second-hand clothing dealers aggressively pushed their operations onto the pavements, zebra crossings, and main asphalt lanes, forcing pedestrians to walk directly in front of moving commuter vehicles (trotros).

Tired of the endless traffic gridlocks and the severe safety risks, the Assembly, spearheaded by Municipal Chief Executive Freeman Tsekpo, moved from peaceful persuasion to strict, zero-tolerance enforcement.

The demolition crews tore down decades-old structures that presented a severe disaster risk to both the operators and consumers.

Watch the aftermath of the demolition exercise at the Ashaiman Traffic Light in the X video below.

Peeps react to demolition of unauthorized structures

The dawn raid has triggered an absolute storm of mixed reactions across Ghanaian timelines:

@MuteTheNoiss wrote in support:

"Finally, some actual breathing room at the Ashaiman Traffic Light! That intersection was a complete nightmare for drivers. The decongestion was absolutely necessary. I just hope the ASHMA task force keeps this exact same energy for maintenance; otherwise, this whole dawn exercise was for nothing."

@Doriginalsource joked about the heat:

"Early morning, paa dem come ransack your shelter and destroy your business? Bro, you go make hot pass fire inside Ashaiman today! 🤣 No cruise at all."

@honourableceed questioned the timing:

"Why always a dawn demolition if what they are doing is completely transparent and right? Give the poor market women enough time to pack their expensive wares before bringing down the tractors."

@times1podcast pointed out a major danger:

"Look at the high-voltage power lines sitting directly above where these people were built! 🤦🏼‍♀️ It was a ticking time bomb. The assembly did the right thing to clear them out before a national tragedy occurred."

@Beyond__Kontrol added:

"This is genuinely the right way to go if we want Ashaiman to modernize and look beautiful, but naturally, people will be very angry with the authorities because the country is hard."

Watch as traders affected by the dawn demolition exercise complain in the X video below.

Woman cries as her mansion gets demolished

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman was seen weeping uncontrollably as bulldozers demolished her home during ongoing efforts to clear illegal structures from a protected wetland.

Her multi-million cedi building was part of structures that sat on the Sakumono Ramsar site, which is currently in the grasp of a major demolition exercise.

Source: YEN.com.gh