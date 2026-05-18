Antoine Semenyo sent a poignant message to Arsenal after inspiring Manchester City to FA Cup glory on Saturday

The 26-year-old scored the decisive goal as Pep Guardiola’s side edged past Chelsea to lift their eighth title in the competition

Semenyo will now hope his statements unsettle the North London club ahead of the decisive final stretch of the season

Antoine Semenyo appeared to aim a subtle dig at Arsenal after inspiring Manchester City to FA Cup glory on Saturday, May 16.

The Ghanaian forward scored the only goal of the game as Pep Guardiola’s side edged Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley to secure their second domestic trophy of the campaign, following their earlier Carabao Cup success.

Antoine Semenyo sends a message to Arsenal after winning the FA Cup with Manchester City on May 16, 2026. Photos by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo once again rose to the occasion when it mattered most. Reacting to an Erling Haaland cutback, the 26-year-old produced a classy backheel finish that ultimately settled the contest.

The strike earned him the Player of the Match award and also saw him become the first Ghanaian footballer to score in an FA Cup final since the competition began in 1872, according to Opta.

But it was his post-match remarks comparing Chelsea and Arsenal that quickly grabbed attention.

Watch Semenyo's match-winning goal, as shared on X:

Semenyo aims subtle dig at Arsenal

Reflecting on Manchester City’s two domestic cup finals this season, Semenyo admitted Chelsea posed a far tougher challenge than Arsenal did in the Carabao Cup showdown earlier in the campaign.

He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

“I won’t lie, Chelsea gave us a much tougher game than Arsenal did in the Carabao Cup final. Their intensity, the pressure, the way they kept fighting until the end... it was completely different."

The former AFC Bournemouth attacker also admitted City struggled at times to impose their usual rhythm because of Chelsea’s relentless approach.

"There were moments today where we genuinely struggled to control the game because Chelsea kept coming at us again and again. They made it difficult for us," he added.

His comments are unlikely to go unnoticed among Arsenal supporters, especially with the Premier League title race still hanging delicately in the balance.

Manchester City and Arsenal are in a two-horse race for the 2025/26 Premier League title as the season draws to a close. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

City locked in EPL race with Arsenal

While City celebrated another Wembley triumph, attention has already shifted back to the battle for the Premier League crown.

Arsenal remain two points clear at the summit with only two matches left to play.

Mikel Arteta’s side have the opportunity to tighten their grip on the title when they host Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18.

Should the Gunners claim victory and City fail to beat Bournemouth 24 hours later, Arsenal would officially secure their first league title in 22 years.

Despite lifting two domestic trophies already, Semenyo insisted City’s focus remains firmly on the title race rather than celebrations. He told BBC Sport via The Standard:

"I don't think there will be much celebrations tonight it is getting ready for Tuesday.”

“Just train the same way we have been training and hopefully the results fall in our hands, so we just have pray that happens.”

How English media rated Semenyo against Chelsea

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how the English media rated Antoine Semenyo after his FA Cup final performance.

While the Ghanaian earned praise for his overall impact and display, some reviews also pointed to the opportunities he failed to convert.

Source: YEN.com.gh