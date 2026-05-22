Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Saudi Pro League title after scoring twice in Al Nassr’s final-day triumph

The Portuguese star still has multiple trophies left to chase in 2026, including international and domestic honours

The World Cup remains the biggest missing achievement in Ronaldo’s extraordinary career

Cristiano Ronaldo finally knows what it feels like to win the Saudi Pro League. After guiding Al Nassr to league glory, the Portuguese superstar is now setting his sights on more silverware in 2026.

Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr defeated Damac FC 4-1 on Thursday, May 21, securing his first Saudi Pro League title since arriving in Saudi Arabia in January 2023.

Titles Cristiano Ronaldo Could Add in 2026 After Al Nassr Glory

Source: Getty Images

The triumph marked Al Nassr’s 11th league title overall and their first since Ronaldo joined the club. They finished two points ahead of fierce rivals Al Hilal to seal the championship on the final day of the season.

The title race had not been straightforward. Al Nassr missed an opportunity to secure the championship earlier after a stoppage-time mistake from goalkeeper Bento resulted in a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal.

To make matters worse, they also suffered a surprise home defeat to Gamba Osaka in the final of the AFC Champions League Two last weekend.

However, Jorge Jesus's side eventually got over the line against Damac at King Saud University Stadium.

According to ESPN, Sadio Mané opened the scoring late in the first half before Kingsley Coman doubled the advantage shortly after the restart.

Ronaldo then scored twice to wrap up the title, taking his tally to 27 and 28 league goals for the season.

The Portuguese icon has now scored more than 100 goals for Al Nassr during his three seasons at the club after joining following his second spell with Manchester United.

Ronaldo has now won domestic league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia. He is also preparing for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal national football team, which will be his sixth appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

Other trophies Ronaldo can still win this year

Before lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy, Ronaldo’s only title with Al Nassr had been the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a tournament not officially recognised by FIFA.

The biggest prize still on the horizon is undoubtedly the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Ronaldo is expected to lead Portugal’s squad.

The tournament is widely expected to be the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s final World Cup appearance, adding even more motivation.

Al Nassr also remain in the race for the Saudi Super Cup, a competition featuring the top clubs from the Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup.

As league champions, Ronaldo and Al Nassr have already secured their place in the tournament.

Saudi Pro League triumph brings relief

Since Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr had only managed to win the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Because the competition is not officially recognised by FIFA, the Saudi Pro League title represents Ronaldo’s first officially recognised trophy with the club.

Although it took longer than many expected, Ronaldo can now say he delivered the long-awaited league title to Al Nassr.

He also finished as the club’s leading scorer, ending the campaign with 28 league goals, including the decisive brace against Damac.

One final dream remains

Many regard Ronaldo as one of football’s greatest players and he has achieved almost everything in the sport.

However, one prize continues to elude him - the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal head into 2026 with a squad full of talent, meaning Ronaldo may not need to carry the entire burden himself.

With quality around him, the veteran forward can focus on what he does best: scoring goals.

If Ronaldo finally wins the World Cup, it could elevate his place in football history even further.

Source: YEN.com.gh