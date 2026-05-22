The SSNIT has dismissed reports suggesting it is selling off its hotel investments, describing them as false and misleading

It clarified that recent advertisements were not for the sale of any hotels but to engage consultants to support operational review

SSNIT further reassured the public that Labadi Beach Hotel remains a strong strategic asset and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard pension funds

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has rejected reports that it is selling its hotel investments, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, 2026, the Trust clarified that none of its hospitality assets are up for sale.

The SSNIT, led by the Director-General, Kwesi Afreh Biney, denies selling their hotels. Photo credit: SSNIT/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The SSNIT explained that recent advertisements in the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times were not invitations to potential buyers but calls for qualified consultants to provide advisory services.

The initiative, it stressed, is aimed at strengthening its hotel operations rather than divesting assets.

According to a report by Citinewsrrom, the consultants will work with Golden Beach Hotels Limited, managers of La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort and Busua Beach Resort.

Their role includes assessing performance, recommending turnaround strategies and developing a five-year plan to improve competitiveness and profitability.

“The engagement is therefore a business improvement and strategic planning exercise intended to enhance operational performance and preserve value, not a divestment process,” the statement noted.

SSNIT added that Labadi Beach Hotel remains a strong strategic asset and continues to perform well.

It reassured contributors and pensioners of its commitment to prudent investment management and safeguarding pension funds.

SSNIT honours Oldest Ghanaian pensioner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that SSNIT honoured Amadu Walah, the oldest living pensioner, with a heartwarming visit.

SSNIT Director-General Kwesi Afreh Biney assured of the continued prudent management of trust assets for future generations.

The family of the 115-year-old Ghanaian expressed gratitude for the visit and urged the trust to manage its resources carefully.

Source: YEN.com.gh