A security guard at a microfinance bank in Ogun State has been praised online after returning N62,000 he found on the ground.

The money reportedly belonged to a customer who unknowingly dropped it after collecting a loan at the bank.

His act of honesty has drawn widespread commendation on social media, with many users celebrating his integrity.

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A security guard working at a microfinance bank in Ogun State has earned widespread praise online after demonstrating honesty by returning a sum of N62,000 he found at his workplace.

The security man, identified as Victor Obinna Nwokoma, reportedly discovered the money on the floor outside the bank premises in Abeokuta and immediately handed it over instead of keeping it.

The security man has been praised for his honesty. Photo credit: Twitter/@lollypeezle and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: Facebook

According to reports shared on social media, the cash belonged to a customer who had visited the bank to collect a loan.

The customer, believed to be a market woman, allegedly dropped the money unknowingly as she left the premises.

The story was first shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Lola Okunrin, who commended the security guard for his integrity and honesty.

In the post, it was explained that the woman tripped while exiting the bank, leading to the loss of the money without her awareness.

The guard’s quick action in returning the cash has since been widely celebrated.

The post quickly went viral, with many Nigerians praising Obinna for his moral conduct and describing his action as a rare display of integrity. Some social media users also indicated interest in rewarding him financially for his honesty.

His gesture has continued to attract positive reactions, with many calling it an example of commendable behaviour in public service.

See the X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh