A vintage throwback photograph of the founder of Grace Mountain Ministry and lead convener of Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has gone viral online

The image, which resurfaced across Facebook, showcased the popular cleric in his youthful years, long before he achieved global prominence

Millions of dedicated followers, popularly known as Alpharians, have reacted with deep admiration, noting that his passion for the gospel has remained consistent through the years

For a man who rallies hundreds of thousands of believers worldwide to pray at midnight every single day, seeing his humble beginnings has injected a massive dose of spiritual inspiration into his community.

A vintage photo of Alpha Hour convener Pastor Elvis Agyemang resurfaces, showing his humble beginnings and steadfast love for Christ. Image credit: Songs And Proverbs/Facebook

Source: UGC

Pastor Elvis Agyemang has become a household name across the global Christian landscape, but a newly unearthed image reminds his followers that his present-day glory is rooted in years of quiet, undocumented service.

Rare photo of young Pastor Elvis

Pastor Elvis Agyemang has become a household name across the global Christian landscape, but a newly unearthed image reminds his followers that his present-day glory is rooted in years of quiet, undocumented service.

In the vintage photograph, a noticeably lean and younger-looking Pastor Elvis is seen standing inside a local church auditorium. Long before the custom-tailored designer suits and state-of-the-art broadcast setups, the young preacher's dedication to his calling was already written all over his appearance.

Clad in a simple, oversized, sleek brown suit, a crisp white inner shirt, and a bold red tie to complement his pastoral look, the youthful "Chief Alpharian" possessed the same intense gaze and spiritual zeal that defines his midnight intercessory sessions today.

Commentators analysing the image noted that while his financial status, physical weight, and public influence have completely transformed, the underlying spiritual drive has not wavered by a single fraction. The photo serves as a powerful visual sermon for the youth, demonstrating that ministry is built on consistency and patience rather than overnight social media metrics.

The Facebook post below has the old photo of Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang recounts alleged demonic encounter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on an account shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang about an alleged demonic encounter.

According to the man of God, CCTV captured someone sprinkling an alleged demonic substance within his church.

He explained that the person poured the powder into her hands and spread it into the air for reasons not yet determined.

Source: YEN.com.gh