Manchester United have identified Aurélien Tchouaméni as a key midfield target amid plans to strengthen their squad

Real Madrid are said to be open to a potential sale, with contact already made over a possible summer deal

José Mourinho was expected to assess Tchouaméni upon his return to Madrid, which could have delayed any transfer decision

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring a potential move for Aurélien Tchouaméni during the summer transfer window, depending on whether Real Madrid are willing to sanction a sale.

United officials are already in a position to act quickly if Madrid decide to cash in, with initial contact understood to have been made.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni. Image credit: Real Madrid C.F

Source: Getty Images

The situation could also be influenced by the expected return of José Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Tchouaméni could leave Real Madrid for Man United

According to The Athletic via Footballfancast, Mourinho is expected to assess Tchouaméni first before approving any potential departure, which could delay negotiations until later in the window.

United’s interest comes as the club prepares for a busy summer after securing Champions League qualification, with significant reinforcements needed across multiple positions.

As such, Aurelien Tchouaméni has been identified as a key midfield target, alongside players such as Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, and Carlos Baleba.

The French international has been a consistent performer for Real Madrid, making 49 appearances this season and contributing two goals and two assists.

Primarily operating as a defensive midfielder, he leads Madrid’s interception statistics and is also capable of playing at centre-back.

However, any potential deal is expected to be costly, with previous valuations reaching around £87 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh