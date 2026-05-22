Alan Kyerematen Celebrates Mother's 106th Birthday, Shares Lovely Video

Alan Kyerematen's mother, Victoria, has celebrated her 106th birthday with joy and grace, surrounded by family and prayers

The UP founder shared a heartfelt social media tribute, highlighting his enduring love for his remarkable mother

Kyerematen's post garnered heartwarming reactions from social media showcased the admiration and love people have for her

Victoria Kyerematen, the mother of Ghanaian politician Alan Kyerematen, has turned a year older today, May 22, 2026.

Born in 1920, the mother of the United Party (UP) founder has reached the ripe age of 106.

In celebration of her 106th birthday, her son has taken to social media to eulogise her.

Alan Kyerematen shared a video of his mother partaking in a prayer service. Dressed in a church outfit, white top and white headgear, she cheerfully participated in the singing of hymns.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, the former Minister of Trade and Industry wished her a glorious day and prayed for her long life and good health.

"Happy birthday to my dearest mother! I wish you a wonderful and glorious day. May God continue to bless you with strength, good health, and a long life," his caption read.

Reactions to Alan Kyerematen's mother's birthday video

George Kwame Atiadeve said:

"I met this glorious woman in Kumasi. It's her sharpness and impeccable spoken english that, for me, is her charisma. Happy birthday to her. Jane Kyerematen give her some good treat!"

Adjei Kojo said:

"Wow, what a blessing from God. 106 years spent on earth? Happy birthday to you, Grandma. My father spent 120years before departing to his maker."

Elvis Gyamfi Ofori said:

"Wishing you a day as bright as your spirit, Grandma! May God keep blessing you with love, good health, and many more years."

Eric Asare said:

"106, and she is this strong. God bless you, granny. You have already given us your SON as our Saviour. We thank you."

Owusu Boakye said:

"May your life continue to be filled with joy, peace, and the love of family as you celebrate 106 years of life."

Mokowa Adu-Gyamfi said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Auntie Vic. 106 years old is a blessing! Stay blessed!"

Alan Kyerematen promises to transform Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kyeremanten had unveiled his Vision 2040 plan to transform Ghana into an economic powerhouse in Africa.

Promising industrialisation, job creation, and sustainable growth, Kyerematen aims to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

The UP party, rebranded from the Movement for Change, plans to ensure equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh