Police made a critical breakthrough in the Queen Mother Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma murder investigation

A suspect confessed to being the alleged shooter and mastermind behind the Queenmother's killing

Multiple arrests were made, including an alleged attempt to bribe police during the investigation

The police announced a breakthrough in investigations into the killing of Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, the Queenmother of Abamba in the Atebubu area of the Bono East Region.

The police said the breakthrough came after a suspect arrested in Kasoa for attempted robbery disclosed knowledge of the Queenmother’s killing on February 25.

Police announce a breakthrough in investigations into the killing of Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, the Queenmother of Abamba. Credit: Ghana Police Service/Doug Berry

Source: Getty Images

Further interrogation led police to identify Nana Yaw Bediako, alias Nana Yaw, as the alleged shooter.

Police at a press conference said Nana Yaw Bediako confessed and named Nana Owusu Sankofi II, also known as Charles Kofi Owusu, chief of Akokoa, as the person who allegedly contracted them to kill the Queenmother for GH¢50,000.

Investigators also linked a convicted inmate, Ishaku Alhassan alias Sule Yagani, currently serving a sentence at Ankaful Maximum Security Prison, as an intermediary in the plot.

Two other suspects, Raymond Agyemang Darko, the Abakomahene of Akokoa, and Bukari Amadu, a driver, have also been arrested.

Darko allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with GH¢200,000, making an immediate payment of GH¢100,000, which has been retained as evidence.

Bono East Regional Police Commander Osei Shaibu confirmed that five main suspects are currently in custody assisting investigations, while three others have been arraigned before the Techiman District Court and remanded.

The Queenmother, who operated a restaurant called Ohema’s Kitchen, was attacked on 25 February 2026 after returning home from work.

Kuma was shot multiple times by her car.

On May 19, a joint police team escorted suspects to Atebubu for a reconstruction of the crime scene, where they allegedly demonstrated how the attack was carried out. Police say the suspects explained that they ambushed the Queenmother and followed her to her residence before opening fire.

After the attack, they reportedly fled to a hotel near the Atebubu market before travelling to Accra the following morning.

Initial speculation about Queen Mother's attack

Initial speculation suggested that Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma’s attack may have been a robbery.

However, further checks indicated that some of the deceased Queen Mother’s valuables, including handbags, an iPhone 17, and other personal belongings, were left untouched at the crime scene.

The eyewitness claimed that the assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Meanwhile, officers of the Ghana Police Service visited the crime scene and conveyed the body to the morgue.

The police have also begun investigations into the case, assuring residents that they are working assiduously to track down the suspects.

The unfortunate incident has reportedly left the residents of Atebubu devastated, with many grieving the murder of their beloved Queen Mother.

Assin Tetre-Nkwanta chief dies in road crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kweku Opare II, Chief of Assin Tetre-Nkwanta in the Assin North District, had died after being knocked down by a motorbike.

The 70-year-old chief was reportedly returning home from a funeral when the tragic accident occurred.

The incident has plunged the community into mourning, while the motorbike rider is receiving treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

Source: YEN.com.gh