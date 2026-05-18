Lionel Messi scored and assisted as Inter Miami registered a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers, taking his career goal tally to 910

The Argentine phenom now sits 61 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains football’s all-time leading goalscorer with 972 official goals

Ronaldo heads into the final stages of the season after another setback, with Al Nassr losing the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka

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Every appearance from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and every goal they score, adds another chapter to the race toward the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

After Inter Miami CF’s latest match against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, Messi has moved a little closer to his long-time rival.

Messi puts pressure on frustrated Ronaldo and closes in on him in the race for the 1,000th goal

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami claimed their first victory at NU Stadium since the venue opened, securing a 2-0 win with goals from Germán Berterame and Messi.

That latest strike took Messi’s official career tally to 910 goals. But where does Ronaldo stand?

Messi vs Ronaldo: The race to 1,000 goals

Inter Miami wrapped up the result before halftime and successfully protected their lead after the break.

Messi opened the scoring in the 30th minute following a move started by Luis Suárez, who linked up with Telasco Segovia before the Argentine converted the opportunity.

Less than 10 minutes later, Messi turned provider and assisted Berterame for Inter Miami’s second goal in the 41st minute.

The Argentine captain has now scored 910 official goals in 1,153 matches across club and international football.

His goals are distributed as follows:

116 goals for Argentina national football team

672 goals for FC Barcelona

32 goals for Paris Saint-Germain

90 goals for Inter Miami

That Inter Miami tally includes his 13th MLS goal of the season.

Despite closing the gap, Messi still remains 61 goals behind Ronaldo, who leads the all-time list with 972 official goals.

Most of Ronaldo’s goals came during his legendary spell with Real Madrid, where he scored 451 times.

His complete tally also includes:

143 goals for Portugal national football team

145 goals for Manchester United

101 goals for Juventus

5 goals for Sporting CP

126 goals for Al Nassr FC

The Portuguese star is also coming off another disappointment after Al Nassr suffered a 1-0 defeat against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final on May 16.

Ronaldo’s final opportunity to lift silverware this season now rests on Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League campaign, with a decisive clash against Damac FC scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at Al Awwal Park.

Source: YEN.com.gh