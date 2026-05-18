Lionel Messi Closes Gap on Cristiano Ronaldo in Race to 1,000 Career Goals
- Lionel Messi scored and assisted as Inter Miami registered a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers, taking his career goal tally to 910
- The Argentine phenom now sits 61 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains football’s all-time leading goalscorer with 972 official goals
- Ronaldo heads into the final stages of the season after another setback, with Al Nassr losing the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka
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Every appearance from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and every goal they score, adds another chapter to the race toward the historic 1,000-goal milestone.
After Inter Miami CF’s latest match against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, Messi has moved a little closer to his long-time rival.
Inter Miami claimed their first victory at NU Stadium since the venue opened, securing a 2-0 win with goals from Germán Berterame and Messi.
That latest strike took Messi’s official career tally to 910 goals. But where does Ronaldo stand?
Messi vs Ronaldo: The race to 1,000 goals
Inter Miami wrapped up the result before halftime and successfully protected their lead after the break.
Messi opened the scoring in the 30th minute following a move started by Luis Suárez, who linked up with Telasco Segovia before the Argentine converted the opportunity.
Less than 10 minutes later, Messi turned provider and assisted Berterame for Inter Miami’s second goal in the 41st minute.
The Argentine captain has now scored 910 official goals in 1,153 matches across club and international football.
His goals are distributed as follows:
- 116 goals for Argentina national football team
- 672 goals for FC Barcelona
- 32 goals for Paris Saint-Germain
- 90 goals for Inter Miami
That Inter Miami tally includes his 13th MLS goal of the season.
Despite closing the gap, Messi still remains 61 goals behind Ronaldo, who leads the all-time list with 972 official goals.
Most of Ronaldo’s goals came during his legendary spell with Real Madrid, where he scored 451 times.
His complete tally also includes:
- 143 goals for Portugal national football team
- 145 goals for Manchester United
- 101 goals for Juventus
- 5 goals for Sporting CP
- 126 goals for Al Nassr FC
The Portuguese star is also coming off another disappointment after Al Nassr suffered a 1-0 defeat against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final on May 16.
Ronaldo’s final opportunity to lift silverware this season now rests on Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League campaign, with a decisive clash against Damac FC scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at Al Awwal Park.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.