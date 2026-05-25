Spain Announce 2026 World Cup Squad With No Real Madrid Player Included
- Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad contains no Real Madrid player despite the club’s dominance in Europe.
- Spain will head to the tournament aiming to win a second World Cup title after their historic 2010 triumph
- Young stars from Barcelona, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi, headline Luis de la Fuente’s squad
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Spain have announced their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with no player from Real Madrid making Luis de la Fuente’s final list.
The squad was officially released on Monday, May 25, 2026, as La Roja prepare to chase a second world title in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Spain announce World Cup squad
Spain head into the tournament as one of the favourites after winning UEFA Euro 2024 and continuing their impressive resurgence under De la Fuente.
Their only FIFA World Cup triumph came in 2010 in South Africa, and expectations are high once again.
According to Olympics, the squad includes a strong core from Barcelona, with young stars Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal all selected. Rodri will lead the midfield alongside Fabián Ruiz and Martín Zubimendi, while Nico Williams and Dani Olmo provide attacking quality.
In goal, Unai Simón, David Raya and Joan Garcia were chosen, while the defence features Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo and Aymeric Laporte.
The absence of any Real Madrid player has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding Spain’s squad announcement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Spain's 26-man World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)
Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Eric García (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Pedri (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Mikel Merino (Spain)
Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta de Vigo), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh